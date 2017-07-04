Entertainment, Bollywood

TN theatres remain shut for 2nd day; industry insiders claim

PTI
Published Jul 4, 2017, 9:20 pm IST
Updated Jul 4, 2017, 9:20 pm IST
An industry representative told PTI that they had discussed the matter with the state government yesterday.
Tamil Nadu Film Producers’ Council president Vishal, Film Chamber president Abirami Ramanathan and other members meet Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami at the secretariat on Monday.
 Tamil Nadu Film Producers’ Council president Vishal, Film Chamber president Abirami Ramanathan and other members meet Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami at the secretariat on Monday.

Mumbai: Nearly 1,000 cinema halls across Tamil Nadu today remained shut for the second consecutive day protesting the imposition of 30 per cent local body tax in addition to GST even as the issue figured in the assembly.

Industry sources said about Rs 20-25 crore worth of business was lost.

Tamil Nadu theatre owners go on strike after GST, lose Rs 50 crore a day

An industry representative, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told PTI that they had discussed the matter with the state government yesterday.

"We were told that discussions will continue today. We are awaiting a decision from the government," he said. The issue figured in the state assembly with the opposition raising it.

"They (Cinema industry representatives) had met the Chief Minister (K Palaniswami) yesterday, but still theatres are shut. Why," DMK Leader Durai Murugan asked.

Congress Legislature Party leader K R Ramasamy also raised the issue.

Responding, Municipal Administration Minister S P Velumani assured that the government would give due consideration to problems of all sections of people.

"Talks are going on," he said.

All states except Tamil Nadu resisting GST: Kamal Haasan

Going ahead with their strike announced on June 30 on the eve of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rollout, the exhibitors have shut their halls since yesterday citing their 'inability' to pay both taxes.

Besides the local tax, a GST of 18 per cent has been fixed for tickets priced below Rs 100 and 28 per cent for those above Rs 100.

"We are against the Corporation (entertainment) Tax which is 30 per cent. This is in addition to the GST rates (of upto 28 per cent). We are not against the GST. We welcome it," Tamil Nadu Theatre Owners and Distributors Association

President Abhirami Ramanathan had said.

Representatives of the association and others, including South Indian Film Chamber of Commerce, South Indian Artistes' Association (SIAA) and Tamil Film Producers Council, had met Palaniswami over the tax issue.

They had also met state Finance Minister D Jayakumar, who had assured them that the government was with them and the matter required a decision at policy level.

Expressing solidarity, city-based exhibitor AGS Cinemas Chief Executive Officer Archana Kalpathi today said their cinema halls would be closed in deference to the decision taken by the association.

"We respect the decision made by the film Chamber association. AGS Cinemas will be closed across all locations," she said in a tweet.

"Collectively our industry has been floundering for many years. We hope and pray the TN government gives us the lifeline we so badly need," she added.

Tags: gst impact, tamil nadu film producers' council, tamil nadu gst, strike against gst
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

 




Related Stories

The national award winning superstar has expressed his views on the boiling topic of the implementation of GST.

All states except Tamil Nadu resisting GST: Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan has been quite vocal about his political and social views, expressing his opinions unabashedly.
04 Jul 2017 2:38 PM
The issue of more than 1,000 cinema halls in Tamil Nadu being shut was raised in the state assembly by the opposition (Photo: File)

Oppn in Tamil Nadu Assembly raises issue of local body tax on film tickets

DMK, state Cong raised the issue that despite meeting between the CM and cinema industry representative cinema halls were shut on Tuesday.
04 Jul 2017 2:06 PM
Tamil Nadu Film Producers’ Council president Vishal, Film Chamber president Abirami Ramanathan and other members meet Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami at the secretariat on Monday.

Tamil Nadu theatre owners go on strike after GST, lose Rs 50 crore a day

Theatre owners across the state would lose Rs 45 to Rs 50 crore per day and losses would be more during the weekend if the strike continues.
04 Jul 2017 1:47 AM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

102-year-old Pune doctor tireleslsy serving patients shows age is just a number

He works 10 hours a day seven days a week (Photo: YouTube)
 

7-year-old Chinese kid with perfect 8 pack abs will give you fitness goals

The child has a ripped physique and was born strong (Photo: YouTube)
 

Pic: A dirty Varun Dhawan is way hotter than a clean one, here's the proof!

Varun Dhawan started his acting career with Karan Johar's high school drama 'Student of the Year' and went to feature in hit films like 'ABCD 2' and 'Badlapur'.
 

'CNN' responds to US Prez tweet, says ‘we cover news on frauds…Trump, mainly’

Though not an official response from the channel, a hilarious, satirical video released by Australian comedian Mark Humphries has the ‘personification of CNN’. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Diva Kareena pens down pregnancy tips for women; shares personal experience

Kareena Kapoor Khan, when she walked the ramp while pregnant.
 

Estranged couple Hrithik and Sussanne vacay together with kids, summer trip still on

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan bond big time for their kids Hrehaan and Hridaan in Orlando. (Pic: Instagram/iamsonalibendre))
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Did you know that Sridevi’s fashion inspirations are her daughters Jhanvi and Khushi?

Sridevi (center) with daughters Khushi (L) and Jhanvi (R) at the trailer launch of her upcoming film 'Mom'. Recently, the actress faced backlash for saying that she would have been happier had her daughter chosen marriage over a career in films. Later, she issued a statement saying she was misjudged and that she has nothing against working women.

Biopic on Mumbai gangster Arun Gawli not a ‘clean-up job,’ says director

Gangster Arun Gawli (L) and Arjun Rampal in a still from the film based on his life 'Daddy'. Unlike other films made on gangsters, 'Daddy' does not glorify the alleged misdeeds of Gawli.

Sonam's rumoured boyfriend Anand Ahuja reacts to her glaring Paris show look

A picture of Sonam Kapoor shared by rumoured boyfriend Anand Ahuja on his Instagram account.

Pic: A dirty Varun Dhawan is way hotter than a clean one, here's the proof!

Varun Dhawan started his acting career with Karan Johar's high school drama 'Student of the Year' and went to feature in hit films like 'ABCD 2' and 'Badlapur'.

Throwback Tuesday: Vidya Balan looks unrecognisable in full-bearded sage look!

Vidya Balan shares this unrecognisable throwback picture of hers from her first ever play. (Pic: Instagram/balanvidya)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham