Entertainment, Bollywood

Punjab cops detain Rakhi Sawant for derogatory comments on sage Valmiki

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Apr 4, 2017, 3:52 pm IST
Updated Apr 4, 2017, 3:54 pm IST
"By doing so she has hurt the religious sentiments of a large number of his followers," the complaint said.
Rakhi Sawant
 Rakhi Sawant

Mumbai: Punjab Police has detained Rakhi Sawant after an FIR was lodged against the item girl for allegedly making objectionable remarks against sage Valmiki, who wrote the mythological Hindu epic 'Ramayana'.

The warrant was issued on March 9 on the basis of a complaint filed against her for allegedly hurting religious sentiments of Valmiki community with her comments on a programme on a private television channel last year, police said today.

"By doing so she has hurt the religious sentiments of a large number of his followers," the complaint said.

"A two-member team of the Ludhiana police has left for Mumbai with the arrest warrant," a police official said.

Sawant had failed to appear before the court during the last hearing held on March 9 despite the court issuing her repeated summons.

The next hearing of the case is scheduled for April 10.

Tags: rakhi sawant, valmiki
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

Rakhi Sawant

Arrest warrant issued against Rakhi Sawant

The actress allegedly made some objectionable remarks against sage Valmiki.
04 Apr 2017 12:19 AM
Rakhi Sawant

I am not Salman Khan, you won't get anything by putting charges on me: Rakhi Sawant

A local court in Ludhiana has issued an arrest warrant against Rakhi for allegedly making remarks against Valmiki.
03 Apr 2017 3:52 PM
Rakhi Sawant had recently made news for supporting Ram Gopal Varma for his sexist tweets on Women's Day.

Arrest warrant against Rakhi Sawant for 'objectionable' remarks against Valmiki

She hurt religious sentiments of Valmiki community with her comments on a television channel last year.
03 Apr 2017 9:33 AM

Nation Gallery

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led his party to a stupendous victory in UP, ending BJP’s 14-year exile in India’s most-populous state.

Modi’s magic brings a saffron Holi to Uttar Pradesh
11 people were killed and at least 30 others injured after a private bus heading to Bhubaneswar from Hyderabad fell into a river near Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh early morning on Tuesday. (Photo: Deccan Chronicle)

11 dead, at least 30 injured after private bus falls into river in Andhra Pradesh
Thick smoke enveloped Bellandur lake after a fire broke out when garbage strewn around it was set ablaze.

Sky of smoke: Bengaluru's Bellandur lake catches fire again!
The White House on Friday welcomed the Premier of Japan Shinzo Abe and his wife who are on an official state visit.

Donald Trump and Japan's Shinzo Abe share high-five on Florida golf course
Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the Union Budget for 2017-18 in Parliament at 11 am on Wednesday, during the Budget Session.

Union Budget 2017: Arun Jaitley paints a positive picture
India is celebrating its 68th Republic Day on Thursday. The day is marked by a grand parade in the national capital, New Delhi.

In Pictures: India celebrates 68th Republic Day
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

IPL 2017: 10th edition of cricket festival to kick off without some big stars

The 10th edition of IPL kicks off on Wednesday in Hyderabad. (Photo: IPL)
 

This $10,000 ‘talking’ sex doll has 18 personalities

Representational image (Image: RealDolls)
 

Here's how many orgasms a woman can get in a row

Many cited multiple orgasms to be the reason for being in relationships (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Video: Woman stopping fan blades with her tongue shocks the internet

She also holds a record for releasing mouse traps (Photo: YouTube)
 

Here's the latest update on R Ashwin, Murali Vijay and KL Rahul injuries

KL Rahul and Murali Vijay, who have also been ruled out of IPL 2017, will be accompanied by Team India physio Patrick Farhat to London for their treatment. (Photo: AP)
 

Engineer gives up on search for partner, builds himself a ‘wifebot’

31-year-old AI expert Zheng Jiajia built and married a bot, that he named ‘Yingying.’ (Image: South China Morning Post)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Sonakshi Sinha has aced the summer look this season like no other actress!

Sonakshi Sinha will next be seen in 'Noor'.

Watch: Meri Pyaari Bindu Chapter 2 teaser has a quirkier than ever Parineeti

Screengrabs from the video.

Anurag Kashyap to launch Bhagyashree's son Abhimanyu

Abhimanyu Dassani

There are doubts which haunt you for days after failure: Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu

Parineeti opens up about her 2-year long sabbatical from Bollywood

2017 is definitely lucky for the chirpy Parineeti Chopra.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham