Punjab cops detain Rakhi Sawant for derogatory comments on sage Valmiki

Mumbai: Punjab Police has detained Rakhi Sawant after an FIR was lodged against the item girl for allegedly making objectionable remarks against sage Valmiki, who wrote the mythological Hindu epic 'Ramayana'.

The warrant was issued on March 9 on the basis of a complaint filed against her for allegedly hurting religious sentiments of Valmiki community with her comments on a programme on a private television channel last year, police said today.

"By doing so she has hurt the religious sentiments of a large number of his followers," the complaint said.

"A two-member team of the Ludhiana police has left for Mumbai with the arrest warrant," a police official said.

Sawant had failed to appear before the court during the last hearing held on March 9 despite the court issuing her repeated summons.

The next hearing of the case is scheduled for April 10.