Phillauri song: Diljit delivers a peppy number; Anushka adds charm to it by rapping!

Mumbai: Anushka Sharma’s ‘Phillauri’ is turning out to be this year’s little box filled with surprises! After her adorable act as a ghost following around a newly-married couple, we now learn that the actress has put on her rapping shoes and, trust us when we say this, is totally rocking it!

The interesting part is that Anushka is not rapping just for the heck of it. The badass girl that she is, her rapping is completely justified and ups the song’s glam quotient.

Diljit, like always, is his soulful best. Suraj Sharma and Mehreen Pirzada dance their heart out. All in all, this song may not be the party song of the year but deserves a listen. And oh, to be played at discs too!

‘Phillauri’ releases on March 24.

Watch the full song here: