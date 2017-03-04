Entertainment, Bollywood

Phillauri song: Diljit delivers a peppy number; Anushka adds charm to it by rapping!

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 4, 2017, 8:31 pm IST
Updated Mar 4, 2017, 8:32 pm IST
The Producer-actress exudes confidence and looks nothing like an amateur rapper.
A still from the song.
Mumbai: Anushka Sharma’s ‘Phillauri’ is turning out to be this year’s little box filled with surprises! After her adorable act as a ghost following around a newly-married couple, we now learn that the actress has put on her rapping shoes and, trust us when we say this, is totally rocking it!

The interesting part is that Anushka is not rapping just for the heck of it. The badass girl that she is, her rapping is completely justified and ups the song’s glam quotient.

Diljit, like always, is his soulful best. Suraj Sharma and Mehreen Pirzada dance their heart out. All in all, this song may not be the party song of the year but deserves a listen. And oh, to be played at discs too!

‘Phillauri’ releases on March 24.

Watch the full song here:

Tags: phillauri, anushka sharma, diljit dosanjh, suraj sharma, mehreen kaur pirzada, naughty billo
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

A still from the movie.

Anushka Sharma to launch new Phillauri song on a reality show!

The actress will be visiting the sets of the music show ‘Rising Star’ as a celebrity guest.
03 Mar 2017 1:22 PM
Screengrabs from the video of 'Whats Up'.

Watch: Whats Up song from Anushka's Phillauri has got perfect Punjabi beats

The second song, ‘Whats Up’ is completely the opposite of the Sufi-based romantic song ‘Dum Dum’.
23 Feb 2017 11:25 AM
Screen grabs from the song 'Dum Dum' from 'Phillauri'.

Watch: Anushka-Diljit’s romance shines through in Phillauri’s first song Dum Dum

The two actors' endearing relationship that we saw in the trailer is brilliantly depicted in this Sufi song.
16 Feb 2017 12:50 PM
Diljit won a lot of accolades for his perforamance in 'Udta Punjab'.

Overwhelmed by response to Phillauri look, Diljit retains it for upcoming video

The actor will be seen alongside Anushka Sharma and Suraj Sharma in the Anshai Lal directorial.
14 Feb 2017 12:58 PM

