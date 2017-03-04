 LIVE !  :  Mitchell Starc gave Australia their first breakthrough as he dismissed Abhinav Mukund for zero. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| India vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 1: India lose Abhinav, Pujara before lunch
 
Entertainment, Bollywood

Padmavati won't be released till shown to Rajput leaders: Rajasthan minister

PTI
Published Mar 4, 2017, 9:12 am IST
Updated Mar 4, 2017, 11:46 am IST
Energy Minister Pushpendra Singh assured a section of the Rajput community that the film will not be released in the state.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali
 Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Jaipur: A Rajasthan minister today said Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film Padmavati will not get a release in the state till it is shown to the Rajput community leaders who have objected to the movie.

Addressing a protest organised by Savarna Adhikar Aarakshan Manch near the assembly building here, Energy Minister Pushpendra Singh assured a section of the Rajput community that the film will not be released in the state.

"We will not allow the release of the film in Rajasthan till it is screened to our community members," the minister told the gathering.

A complete ban on the upcoming film in Rajasthan, quota for economically backward upper castes, including Rajputs, Brahman and others, formation of a board for upper castes, a CBI probe into the murder of a Rajput community member -- Chatur Singh Sodha in Jaisalmer -- were the demands of the protesters who were led by national president of Shree Rastriya Rajput Karni Sena Sukhdev Singh.

Shree Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena is an offshoot of Karni Sena which had hit headlines sometime back for staging protest against Bhansali's film alleging distortion of historical facts by the filmmaker.

Tags: sanjay leela bhansali, padmavati
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

Aditi Rao Hydari

Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Mani Ratnam are poles apart: Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari has made fabulous headway into the industry.
07 Feb 2017 12:35 AM
Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Exclusive: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati will release on time, vows team

The film’s producers, Viacom 18 Motion Pictures have decided to go along with creative decisions taken by the director.
04 Feb 2017 12:27 AM
Deepika’s battle scenes in Padmavati would have to be way more complex than what the audiences will see in Baahubali 2.

After US trip, Deepika Padukone set to resume Padmavati shoot

After her US stint, the actress will be back on the sets on March 25, attempting some fierce stunts for a battle scene.
02 Mar 2017 12:00 AM
The film is slated for a November 17 release.

Padmavati row: Karni Sena to demand 'pre-censor board' to review historical films

Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali had been assaulted on the sets of his film, over alleged distortion of historical facts.
15 Feb 2017 1:00 PM

Technology Gallery

As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Too adorable! Shahid and Mira's daughter Misha already loves the camera!

Shahid and Mira shared the picture on Instagram.
 

India vs Australia, 2nd Test: Murali Vijay ruled out due to shoulder injury

Murali Vijay sustained an injury to his left shoulder and was ruled out of the second India-Australia Test in Bengaluru. (Photo: AP)
 

Over 100 customers party at Spain restaurant, run away without paying

Hotel Carmen restaurant in Bembibre in northern Spain, where over 100 people partied and then fled without paying. (Photo: Twitter)
 

LIVE| India vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 1: India lose Abhinav, Pujara before lunch

Mitchell Starc gave Australia their first breakthrough as he dismissed Abhinav Mukund for zero. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Nearly 50,000 people die every year due to snakebite in India

According to wildlife activists, the conflict with snakes is driven by humans. (Representational image)
 

Vijay Hazare Trophy: MS Dhoni’s Jharkhand stare elimination after loss to Hyderabad

Jharkhand lost to Hyderabad by 21 runs, leaving them on the brink of elimination from the Vijay Hazare Trophy one-dayers. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana chosen as 'State Icon of Youth' for Haryana

Ayushmann Khurrana

Differently abled is a very meaningful and a real phrase: Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan

Richa turned down Anarkali of Aarah right before signing the film: Avinash Das

Anarkali of Aarah has caught everyone’s attention, thanks to glimpses of Swara Bhaskarperformance.

Will Chef signal Saif Ali Khan’s revival?

Saif Ali Khan

Govinda granted transit bail by Bombay HC in two decade old defamation case

Govinda will soon make a comeback with 'Aa Gaya Hero'.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham