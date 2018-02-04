search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Indian wrist spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal has left South Africa in shambles as the two have scalped three wickets. (Photo: PTI) LIVE| South Africa vs India, 2nd ODI: Rabada removes Rohit in 119-run chase
 
Entertainment, Bollywood

Padmaavat box office collection day 10: Ranveer Singh’s film collects Rs 192.50 crore

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 4, 2018, 3:56 pm IST
Updated Feb 4, 2018, 4:03 pm IST
Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama 'Padmaavat' has emerged victorious at the box office.
Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji in 'Padmaavat.'
 Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji in 'Padmaavat.'

Mumbai: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmaavat' is still on its dream run at the box office by scoring fantastic numbers on its second Saturday. The controversial period drama has collected a whopping Rs 192.50 crore.

The Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer minted Rs 16 crore on its second Saturday, taking the total collection to Rs 192.50 crore. However, the film is doing very well all over wherever it is playing. The film will soon hit the Rs 200 crore mark.

 

It was speculated that the film would be released in Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh as the main anti group had withdrawn its protests but it was a false alarm as the main Karni Sena group is still against the film and this is preventing exhibitors releasing the film in the aforementioned states.

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the period film faced wrath from many fringe groups for allegedly distorting the history. Amid controversies, the film released worldwide on January 25.

The film will see major competition in Akshay Kumar starrer 'PadMan', which is set to release on February 9.

Tags: padmaavat, sanjay leela bhansali
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Related Stories

Ranveer Singh on Padmaavat success: I was relieved when the praise started coming in
Karni Sena accepts that Padmaavat only glorifies their Rajput traditions
I can’t move on from Padmaavat: Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Karni vs Karni on 'Padmaavat': 'Fake’ group gave up protests, says chief
What does warfare wardrobe in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat say?
Padmaavat is superhit despite lowest collections on Thursday, completes extended week
Padmaavat movie review: It's pretty and partly absorbing but not quite exhilarating


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Female Indian scientist on mission to educate women about menstrual health

Female Indian scientist on mission to educate women about menstrual health. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here's why Apple is offering free iPhone repairs

If a customer has already paid, they might receive reimbursement for the repair cost.
 

Humanoid Sophia may dazzle at global tech event in city

The robot is expected to be a big draw as the city gears up to host the World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT).
 

LIVE| South Africa vs India, 2nd ODI: Rabada removes Rohit in 119-run chase

Indian wrist spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal has left South Africa in shambles as the two have scalped three wickets. (Photo: PTI)
 

Huawei's new smartwatch may let you write on your hand as a notepad

This is made possible through the use of multiple ultrasonic or infrared sensors.
 

Huawei to unveil P20 with triple-lens rear camera setup in March

However, it is not known whether the phone will be labelled as P11 or P20.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

After Alia, now Deepika accepts #PadManChallenge by posing with a sanitary pad

Deepika Padukone doing #PadManChallenge.

Ranveer Singh on Padmaavat success: I was relieved when the praise started coming in

Ranveer Singh.

Jacqueline Fernandez to perform a 'non-erotic' pole dance in Race 3

Jacqueline Fernandez.

Karni Sena accepts that Padmaavat only glorifies their Rajput traditions

Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Padmaavat.'.

Defence ministry wants to see Neeraj Pandey's Aiyaary

Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee in movie stills from 'Aiyaary'.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham