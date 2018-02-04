Padmaavat box office collection day 10: Ranveer Singh’s film collects Rs 192.50 crore

Mumbai: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmaavat' is still on its dream run at the box office by scoring fantastic numbers on its second Saturday. The controversial period drama has collected a whopping Rs 192.50 crore.

The Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer minted Rs 16 crore on its second Saturday, taking the total collection to Rs 192.50 crore. However, the film is doing very well all over wherever it is playing. The film will soon hit the Rs 200 crore mark.

It was speculated that the film would be released in Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh as the main anti group had withdrawn its protests but it was a false alarm as the main Karni Sena group is still against the film and this is preventing exhibitors releasing the film in the aforementioned states.

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the period film faced wrath from many fringe groups for allegedly distorting the history. Amid controversies, the film released worldwide on January 25.

The film will see major competition in Akshay Kumar starrer 'PadMan', which is set to release on February 9.