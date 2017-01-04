Entertainment, Bollywood

Not Shinde's grandson; who is this star kid Sara Ali Khan is dating?

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 4, 2017, 12:50 pm IST
Updated Jan 4, 2017, 1:00 pm IST
Sara had reportedly been in a steady relationship with the former Maharshtra CM's grandson Veer Pahariya.
Sara will soon be making her big-screen debut in a film by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.
Mumbai: Sara Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan's gorgeous daughter is yet to make her B-town debut, but she's already become a regular at the gossip circles.

Karan Johar's prized Dharma import has been associated with most big upcoming projects, including Zoya Akhtar's Ranveer Singh starrer 'Gully Boy' and Hrithik Roshan's upcoming dramedy by Karan Malhotra.

Though Sara has been rumoured to be in a steady relationship with former Maharashtra CM Sushil Kumar Shinde's grandson Veer Pahariya, latest rumours suggest that she's actually dating another much sought after star-kid.

And the lad is none other than Shahid Kapoor's half-brother and her fellow Dharma upcoming protégé, Ishaan Khattar.

This comes as no shock as the two were also rumoured to be debuting opposite each other in Karan Johar's official remake of Nagraj Manjule's Marathi blockbuster, 'Sairat'.

However, since nothing has been confirmed as yet, apart from the fact that the two would be making their respective debuts soon, it remains to be seen if they'd be seen together.

However, seems like the two have taken a liking for each other, way before a film together could materialise.

