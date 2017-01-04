Katrina Kaif attends Salman Khan’s Tubelight party

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan may have parted ways, but while doing so, the two may be giving valuable lessons to couples on how to break-up peacefully. The two have maintained cordial relations since they turned exes, socialising every now and then. Kat was recently spotted at a party of Salman’s upcoming film Tubelight. Says a source, “Kat visited the sets of Tubelight, where Salman was shooting for a song. After the shoot, she stayed behind for the wrap-up party too.”

We tried to speak to Katrina’s spokesperson about the appearance at the do, but hadn’t heard from her till the time of going to press.

Not so long ago, Arpita (Salman’s sister) and Katrina were seen enjoying one another’s company. In fact, in almost all the parties hosted by the Khans, Katrina is always on the guest list. She had even attended Arpita’s lavish wedding to Delhi-based Ayush Sharma in November 2014. It’s not just the sister, however, Salman made his affection for former flame apparent even during Karan Johar’s celebrity chat show. In the episode with the Khan brothers, when Karan asked Sohail to name the top five actresses of Bollywood, Salman intervened saying, “Katrina, Katrina, Katrina, Katrina…”

The two will be seen next in Tiger Zinda Hai that is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The director is a close buddy of Katrina and recently directed Salman in his blockbuster Sultan.