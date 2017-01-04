Entertainment, Bollywood

Katrina Kaif attends Salman Khan’s Tubelight party

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 4, 2017, 12:23 am IST
Updated Jan 4, 2017, 4:01 am IST
The actress has been part of many of Salman’s celebrations of late.
Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan
Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan may have parted ways, but while doing so, the two may be giving valuable lessons to couples on how to break-up peacefully. The two have maintained cordial relations since they turned exes, socialising every now and then. Kat was recently spotted at a party of Salman’s upcoming film Tubelight. Says a source, “Kat visited the sets of Tubelight, where Salman was shooting for a song. After the shoot, she stayed behind for the wrap-up party too.”

We tried to speak to Katrina’s spokesperson about the appearance at the do, but hadn’t heard from her till the time of going to press.  

Not so long ago, Arpita (Salman’s sister) and Katrina were seen enjoying one another’s company. In fact, in almost all the parties hosted by the Khans, Katrina is always on the guest list. She had even attended Arpita’s lavish wedding to Delhi-based Ayush Sharma in November 2014. It’s not just the sister, however, Salman made his affection for former flame apparent even during Karan Johar’s celebrity chat show. In the episode with the Khan brothers, when Karan asked Sohail to name the top five actresses of Bollywood, Salman intervened saying, “Katrina, Katrina, Katrina, Katrina…”

The two will be seen next in Tiger Zinda Hai that is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The director is a close buddy of Katrina and recently directed Salman in his blockbuster Sultan.

More From Bollywood

Milap Zaveri and Nikkhil Advani come together for a thriller

(Left): Milap Zaveri and Nikkhil Advani

Akshay Kumar won’t star in Padman

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna

Aamir Khan calls for strengthening of laws post Bengaluru molestation incident

Meanwhile, as the nation expresses outrage over the mass molestation incident that took place in India's IT capital Bengaluru.

Amitabh Bachchan floored by daughter Shweta's New Year surprise

Amitabh Bachchan shared the picture on his Twitter account.

Salim Khan urges PM Modi to address Bengaluru molestation case

Salim Khan
