Entertainment, Bollywood

Preity Zinta’s cousin commits suicide, leaves behind notes

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 3, 2016, 1:27 pm IST
Updated Dec 3, 2016, 3:42 pm IST
Chauhan has left behind two suicide notes citing the reason behind taking this fatal step.
Preity Zinta
 Preity Zinta

Mumbai: Preity Zinta's cousin Nitin Chauhan, who was living in Shimla, committed suicide on Friday morning.

Reportedly, he shot himself in the head with a pistol in a vehicle bearing the registration number HP 51 2089 near Sector 2, new Shimla.

Two suicide notes have been recovered - one from the car and the other from his home. In both notes that he left behind, he has blamed his wife and in-laws for driving him to take this extreme step.

He has also accused them of harassing him by filing false cases and not allowing him to meet his son.

On the basis of the suicide notes, Police has filed abetment to suicide case against Nitin’s in-laws and are investigating the case.   

Tags: preity zinta
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Lifestyle Gallery

Oscar Wilde once wrote that

Twitter finds similarities between paparazzi pictures and classic art
Donald Trump said in a meeting that the media should use good pictures of him instead of the one with a double chin (Photo: Twitter/Imgur)

Here's what the internet did to the double chin picture Trump hates
Italian artist Stefano Furlani loves to collect beach stones of unusual shapes as he has spent most of his growing years living near the sea. His son, Davide, developed the same passion and the duo soon started creating beautiful compositions by assembling these stones. (Photo: Facebook/ SASSI D' Autore)

Stunning art compositions made using stones from the beach
The International Festival of Contemporary Choreography, dates back to the 1987 festival of Soviet counterculture (Photo: AP)

Grace and energy captured at Belarus contemporary dance festival
The photo series has trans-model and activist Kami Sid posing to raise awareness against stigma associated with transgender community (Photo: Instagram/Waqar J. Khan)

Pakistan's first trans model hits back against transphobia
The march saw demands being voiced by a wide section of society -- from the demand to live free of fear to calls to break down patriarchal mindsets (Photo: PTI/Instagram)

Hundreds come out for Delhi Queer Pride Parade
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Marlon Brando's rape scene in Last Tango to Paris was shot without actress's consent

A still from the film.
 

Watch: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma dance at Hazel Keech, Yuvraj Singh wedding

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma danced with the newly wedded couple who stole the limelight. (Photo: PTI)
 

Raees makers play safe, chop down Mahira Khan’s role to a reasonably great extent

Mahira Khan
 

Porn website hacked, 380,000 accounts spilled online, xHamster claims fhack

The report by LeakBase says that it still isn’t clear on how the database was obtained.
 

Indian engineer builds humanoid robot to help customers at banks and airports

The robot will be installed in banks and airports etc., which can give all flight arrival and departure details, and can also be used for educational purpose and coding purposes. (Representational image)
 

Indian girl from UAE wins International Children's Peace Prize

Kehkashan Basu was presented the award by Bangladesh’s Nobel peace laureate Mohammad Yunus at a glittering ceremony in The Hague. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Watch: Anushka and Virat dance into everyone's hearts at Yuvraj's wedding

Screengrabs from the video.

Raees makers play safe, chop down Mahira Khan’s role to a reasonably great extent

Mahira Khan

Akshay Kumar is simplicity personified in Jolly LLB 2 first look posters

Akki had a phenomenal 2016 with a hattrick of 100 crore films.

Kirti kulhari to begin shooting for Madhur Bhandarkar’s Indu Sarkar

Kirit Kulhari said that she will reveal the title of her upcoming projects once she is done filming 'Indu Sarkar'.

My family was never star-struck: Mira Rajput on marrying Shahid Kapoor

Mira Rajput Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham