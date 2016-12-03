Preity Zinta’s cousin commits suicide, leaves behind notes

Mumbai: Preity Zinta's cousin Nitin Chauhan, who was living in Shimla, committed suicide on Friday morning.

Reportedly, he shot himself in the head with a pistol in a vehicle bearing the registration number HP 51 2089 near Sector 2, new Shimla.

Two suicide notes have been recovered - one from the car and the other from his home. In both notes that he left behind, he has blamed his wife and in-laws for driving him to take this extreme step.

He has also accused them of harassing him by filing false cases and not allowing him to meet his son.

On the basis of the suicide notes, Police has filed abetment to suicide case against Nitin’s in-laws and are investigating the case.