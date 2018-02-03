search on deccanchronicle.com
Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor’s Saaho might be delayed and the reason is this

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 3, 2018, 9:20 pm IST
Updated Feb 3, 2018, 9:20 pm IST
Apart from 'Saaho', Shraddha has 'Stree', 'Batti Gul Meter Chaalu' and Saina Nehwal biopic.
Mumbai: The wait for ‘Baahubali’ actor Prabhas’ movie with Shraddha Kapoor ‘Saaho’ just got longer!

According to a report on Mid-Day, the makers of this trilingual film are eyeing a Makar Sankranti release, which means the movie will hit the theatres next year.

 

It is also being heard that director Sujeeth loves to reshoot until he is satisfied. This can also cause delay in the release of the movie.

The team of the film, which was scheduled to release this year, will shoot a chase sequence for the film in Dubai soon.

Apart from ‘Saaho’, Shraddha has ‘Stree’, ‘Batti Gul Meter Chaalu’ and Saina Nehwal biopic in her kitty. She might also have a cameo in Tiger Shroff’s ‘Baaghi 2’.

