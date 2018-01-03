search on deccanchronicle.com
Will AR Rahman and Vijay turn fourth time lucky for Talapathy 62?

Published Jan 3, 2018, 7:03 pm IST
Updated Jan 3, 2018, 7:12 pm IST
Thalapathy Vijay and AR Rahman have collaborated for ‘Azhagia Tamil Magan’, ‘Udhaya’, and ‘Mersal’.
AR Rahman and Vijay.
Mumbai: Thalapathy Vijay and AR Rahman have collaborated for ‘Azhagia Tamil Magan’, ‘Udhaya’, and ‘Mersal’. Now according to a report on BollywoodLife, Rahman and Vijay might pair up again for ‘Talapathy 62’.

According to sources, the blockbuster success of ‘Mersal’ has made Vijay and AR Murugadoss sign Rahman for ‘Thalapathy 62’.

 

The movie is directed by AR Murugadoss, who will also be reportedly pairing with Rahman after ‘Ghajini’.

Produced by Sun Pictures, ‘Thalapathy 62’ might go on floors from the first week of February. The lead heroine for the project has still not been finalized, but the makers are trying to wrap the project in six months.

