When Akshay Kumar met newlyweds Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma in Cape Town

After Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's New Year selfie, their picture with Akshay Kumar is going viral.

Mumbai: After making headlines for their hush-hush wedding and grand receptions, the buzz surrounding newlyweds Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma has continued to South Africa, where the cricketer is set to play a series.

Be it their selfie conveying New Year wishes, getting snapped at a shopping mall or spending quality time with each other, the pair continues to be in the news and give us couple goals.

The newlyweds recently met Akshay Kumar in Cape Town over lunch, in a picture that is going viral on Instagram fan clubs.

Akshay is sporting his new buzz cut, while the actress and the cricketer have their backs to the camera.

Akshay, who had worked with Anushka in ‘Patiala House’ and is from Delhi like Virat, was one of those absent at their wedding reception in Mumbai.

The superstar rang in the New Year with his family in Cape Town, a regular holiday destination for them.

Be it his daughter Nitara reuniting with her friend from the city, or Akshay pampering wife Twinkle, celebrating her birthday, taking her for a drive or indulging in deep conversations with her, Cape Town has turned out to be a pleasant getaway for the family.