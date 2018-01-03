search on deccanchronicle.com
Entertainment, Bollywood

When Akshay Kumar met newlyweds Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma in Cape Town

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 3, 2018, 9:57 am IST
Updated Jan 3, 2018, 10:08 am IST
The superstar, who was absent at the couple's reception, made up for it by meeting them in South Africa.
After Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's New Year selfie, their picture with Akshay Kumar is going viral.
 After Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's New Year selfie, their picture with Akshay Kumar is going viral.

Mumbai: After making headlines for their hush-hush wedding and grand receptions, the buzz surrounding newlyweds Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma has continued to South Africa, where the cricketer is set to play a series.

Be it their selfie conveying New Year wishes, getting snapped at a shopping mall or spending quality time with each other, the pair continues to be in the news and give us couple goals.

 

The newlyweds recently met Akshay Kumar in Cape Town over lunch, in a picture that is going viral on Instagram fan clubs.

Akshay is sporting his new buzz cut, while the actress and the cricketer have their backs to the camera.

Akshay, who had worked with Anushka in ‘Patiala House’ and is from Delhi like Virat, was one of those absent at their wedding reception in Mumbai.

The superstar rang in the New Year with his family in Cape Town, a regular holiday destination for them.

Be it his daughter Nitara reuniting with her friend from the city, or Akshay pampering wife Twinkle, celebrating her birthday, taking her for a drive or indulging in deep conversations with her, Cape Town has turned out to be a pleasant getaway for the family.

Tags: akshay kumar




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

NASA's new tech can boost wheat yield by three times in space

The NASA experiments involved using continuous light on wheat which triggered early reproduction in the plants.
 

IPL 2018: Player retention event to be broadcast live on Star Sports

The upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League is all set to be a promising affair, with the much-awaited IPL auctions set to take place in Bengaluru on January 27 and 28.(Photo: BCCI)
 

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 5 under works, might release in Q2 2018: Report

If all of these rumours prove to be true, then the Redmi Note 5 should have an impressive specification list for a 2018 midrange smartphone. (Photo: Redmi 5 Plus)
 

Salt Bae who? Sachin shows off cooking skills with 'finger licking' BBQ chicken

Ever since his playing days, Sachin has been a die-hard foodie that saw him try his hands on many dishes. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Rare turn of events causes twins to be born a year apart from each other

The siblings were delivered naturally but on either side of midnight (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Chef sparks outrage for spiking vegan group's meals with meat

The page for the restaurant on Google has received hundreds of reviews, dragging the rating down to just 1.1 stars out of five. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Countdown of the epic journey of our film begins: Ranbir, Alia gear up for Brahmastra

Picture of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji that Karan Johar shared on Twitter.

Sonakshi Sinha to do more action!

Sonakshi Sinha

Ekta Kapoor makes unusual demand before delivering speech at SRK’s Ted Talks

Ekta Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan's films 'Once Upon Ay Time in Mumbaai Dobaara' and 'Chennai Express' were clashing at the box office, before the former deferred by a week.

Arjun Kapoor ditches beard for Dibakar Banerjee's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar?

Arjun was last seen in 'Mubarakan'.

I rate Alia Bhatt very high as an actor, says Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham