Entertainment, Bollywood

Varun blasts out at Ayesha Takia's father-in-law Abu Azmi's misogynistic comments

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 3, 2017, 3:44 pm IST
Updated Jan 3, 2017, 3:48 pm IST
The actor didn't mince words and reacted sharply to the Samajwadi party member's sexist rant.
.Varun urged that the criminals should be punished and not the victims.
 .Varun urged that the criminals should be punished and not the victims.

Mumbai: Actor Varun Dhawan has reacted strongly to Samajwadi Party leader and former actress Ayesha Takia's father-in-law Abu Azmi's borderline misogynist response to the drunken revelry in Bengaluru that led to 100s of women getting molested on New Year's eve.

"Argggh how this angers me. Sir punish the criminals not the victims. Women can wear what they want it's their choice. Argggh how this angers me.Sir punish the criminals not the victims. Women can wear what they want it's their choice," the actor tweeted.

"In these modern times, the more women are naked, the more fashionable, modern and educated they are considered. And this is increasing in the country. This is a blot on our culture," Abu Azmi had said, according to a report in NDTV.

He went on to compare women with petrol and sugar, and said that the Indian culture does not allow women to party at night with men other than husband or brother.

"It is not right for my sister or daughter to go for New Year parties with another man at night, when her brother or husband is not with her," Azmi said.

“If there is petrol, there will be fire. Where there is sugar, there are ants,” he added.

Drunken hooligans posing as revellers ran riot at Bengaluru's MG Road and Brigade Road, molesting and harassing women who had assembled to usher in the New Year.

His very sexist response to the grave issue is being condemned across social media platforms and Varun has voiced his criticism of it, without mincing words.

Tags: varun dhawan, abu azmi, ayesha takia
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi. (Photo: File)

Today naked women called modern: SP leader Abu Azmi on B'luru molestation

He also said the Indian culture does not allow women to party at night without their husband or brother.
03 Jan 2017 2:54 PM

Technology Gallery

The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
The latest entrant in the online streaming video service arena has brought out an offer that consumers just cannot refuse.

Yearender 2016: Popular Video Streaming Services
DJI Mavic Pro | Camera: 12MP | Video: 4K at 30 FPS | Max Flight Time: 27 minutes | Max Speed: 40mph in Sport mode without wind | Notable attributes: battery life, portability

Yearender 2016: The drone story
Fitness trackers have come a long way. They are much more than glorified pedometers. Let's take a look at the best fitness bands of 2017.

Yearender 2016: Keeping fit with these bands
Here are the best smartwatches that were launched in 2016. All entries in this list will work with both iPhone and Android smartphones. Although Android Wear smartwatches can work with an Apple iPhone, they will not deliver the same functionality as when connected to an Android smartphone.

Yearender 2016: Keeping time, the smart way
2016 has been a year full of incredible and unexpected launches when it comes to action cameras. Thus, it can be tricky to find the right camera for you. (In picture: Graava camera)

Yearender 2016: All the action on these cameras
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Varun blasts out at Ayesha Takia's father-in-law Abu Azmi's misogynistic comments

.Varun urged that the criminals should be punished and not the victims.
 

Here are sex positions people with less experience in bed should avoid

Some might cause injuries while others may not be as good without experience (Photo: YouTube)
 

India vs England: ODI, T20 series to be cancelled?

India and England are scheduled to play three ODIs and three T20Is against each other in January and February. (Photo: AP/AFP)
 

Video: Meghalaya CM sings Beatles' hit song with opposition leader

A breath of fresh air among all the negativity (Photo: Facebook)
 

Ranbir-Aditya’s friendship has hit a rough patch, is it over Katrina?

Interestingly Katrina was the first one to welcome Aditya to Facebook. The actor joined the social netwroking site on January 1.
 

SRK's daughter Suhana parties with Ahaan Pandey and other star kids

The party was held at a suburb hotspot in Mumbai.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Exclusive: Sanjay Leela Bhansali all set to launch niece in a romantic musical

Sanjay Leela Bhansali last helmed the successful 'Bajirao Mastani'.

Ranbir-Aditya’s friendship has hit a rough patch, is it over Katrina?

Interestingly Katrina was the first one to welcome Aditya to Facebook. The actor joined the social netwroking site on January 1.

SRK's daughter Suhana parties with Ahaan Pandey and other star kids

The party was held at a suburb hotspot in Mumbai.

Exclusive: Faisal Khan set to find his foothold in B'wood sans brother Aamir's help

Faisal will also be seen singing in the film. (Photo Source: Twitter)

Finally official? Sonam still on holiday mode with rumoured beau Anand post X-mas

Anand had also joined the Kapoors' bash in London to celebrate Anil's 60th birthday.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham