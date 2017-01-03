Varun blasts out at Ayesha Takia's father-in-law Abu Azmi's misogynistic comments

.Varun urged that the criminals should be punished and not the victims.

Mumbai: Actor Varun Dhawan has reacted strongly to Samajwadi Party leader and former actress Ayesha Takia's father-in-law Abu Azmi's borderline misogynist response to the drunken revelry in Bengaluru that led to 100s of women getting molested on New Year's eve.

"Argggh how this angers me. Sir punish the criminals not the victims. Women can wear what they want it's their choice. Argggh how this angers me.Sir punish the criminals not the victims. Women can wear what they want it's their choice," the actor tweeted.

"In these modern times, the more women are naked, the more fashionable, modern and educated they are considered. And this is increasing in the country. This is a blot on our culture," Abu Azmi had said, according to a report in NDTV.

He went on to compare women with petrol and sugar, and said that the Indian culture does not allow women to party at night with men other than husband or brother.

"It is not right for my sister or daughter to go for New Year parties with another man at night, when her brother or husband is not with her," Azmi said.

“If there is petrol, there will be fire. Where there is sugar, there are ants,” he added.

Drunken hooligans posing as revellers ran riot at Bengaluru's MG Road and Brigade Road, molesting and harassing women who had assembled to usher in the New Year.

His very sexist response to the grave issue is being condemned across social media platforms and Varun has voiced his criticism of it, without mincing words.