Entertainment, Bollywood

Trump’s inauguration ceremony to get Bollywood celebs performing

ANI
Published Jan 3, 2017, 8:55 am IST
Updated Jan 3, 2017, 8:56 am IST
The President-elect will officially take the oath of office at noon, January 20 at the west front terrace of the US Capitol.
US President elect Donald Trump (Photo: AP)
 US President elect Donald Trump (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: Republican Hindu Coalition India Ambassador and Trump supporter Manasvi Mamgai said on Monday that many Bollywood celebrities will be performing at the inauguration ceremony of Donald Trump swearing in as the 45th president of the United States on January 20.

“You will see Bollywood biggies, Bollywood entertainment and all the 'Jhatkas' & 'Matkas' at the inauguration of Donald Trump on January 20,” actress and Former Miss India, Manasvi said.

She added that Trump is going to be the best USA President for India so far as he has shown vocal support.

The President-elect will officially take the oath of office at noon, January 20 at the west front terrace of the US Capitol.

Trump's inaugural committee released an initial list of groups that have accepted an invitation to take part in the inaugural parade following the swearing-in.

There will be more than 8,000 participants from 40 organisations, the committee said in a statement.

Tags: donald trump, white house, bollywood, manasvi mamgai
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Nation Gallery

From Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s death to the debate on allowing women's entry into Sabarimala, 2016 was quite an eventful one in the South. Listed below is a list of the important issues that spilled over, grabbing national headlines.

Yearender 2016: Top headlines from the South
From Demonetisation to Dalit student Rohit Vemula's suicide, here are the top ten headlines from India in 2016.

Yearender 2016: Top 10 headlines from India
Here are the list of Indians who brought laurels to the country in different fields in 2016.

Yearender 2016: Indians who made headlines
2016 saw Mehbooba Mufti taking over as the first woman chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Army for the first time carrying out surgical strikes on militant camps in PoK, while violent protests for months hit hard normal life and resulted in shutdown of schools and death of 86 people.

Yearender 2016: The year Kashmir suffered
People celebrate the season's first snowfall in Shimla (Photo: AP)

Winter Wonderland: Shimla sees snowfall on Christmas after 25 years
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid the foundation stone for the grand memorial of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on board a hovercraft in the Arabian Sea off Mumbai coast.

PM lays foundation for Shivaji Memorial in Mumbai
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Lenonvo teases to launch Lenovo P2 with 5100mAh battery

Champagne Gold and Graphite Grey variant of Lenovo P2
 

Huge! Salman, Akshay and Karan to come together for film

The picture shared by Akshay and Salman on Twitter.
 

Mira's mom thought the 'rishta' was for Shahid's younger brother Ruhaan Kapoor

Shahid and Mira charmed everyone at Karan's KWK with their natural chemistry.
 

Telangana Govt allots plot to Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu

The land is located in Shaikpet village of Hyderabad district. (Photo: AFP)
 

Jacqueline couldn't keep her hands off Sidharth, spanks him on Koffee with Karan

The two will be seen together in Raj and DK's 'Reload'.
 

Pak airlines air hostess arrested in Canada for shoplifting

Pakistan International Airlines. (Photo: Representational Image/AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Huge! Salman, Akshay and Karan to come together for film

The picture shared by Akshay and Salman on Twitter.

Taapsee Pannu to juggle between Mumbai-Hyderabad

The actress’s first release this year is scheduled for February 3 with Runningshaadi.com.

Vidya Balan in and as Begum Jaan

Playing the title role of Begum Jaan, Vidya reveals, “I am happy that such roles come to me as I am attracted to issues connected to women.

Rishi Kapoor and Karan Johar’s biographies to come out soon

The book will bluntly lay open all the wounds of hurt during Karan’s growing years, when he was subjected to ridicule for being effeminate.

Write a two-hero story, Hrithik Roshan tells Twinkle Khanna

Hrithik Roshan and Twinkle Khanna
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham