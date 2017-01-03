Entertainment, Bollywood

Ranbir-Aditya’s friendship has hit a rough patch, is it over Katrina?

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 3, 2017, 2:20 pm IST
Updated Jan 3, 2017, 2:41 pm IST
The actors are admittedly football fanatics and bond over soccer sessions.
Interestingly Katrina was the first one to welcome Aditya to Facebook. The actor joined the social netwroking site on January 1.
Mumbai: Seems like B-town friendships seldom pass the test of time. The duo in question is Aditya Roy Kapur and Ranbir Kapoor. The ‘Yeh Jawaani Hain Deewani’ besties were a regular at a local sports club often spotted practising football but last week, Aditya did not join Ranbir for the session. 

On December 14, Ranbir had hosted a lavish housewarming party for his friends and Aditya, who was very much a part of the guest list, skipped it and was later spotted hanging out with the former’s former girlfriend Katrina Kaif

Ever since reports of Kats and Adi being ‘good friends’ started doing the rounds, we hear that both the boys have started to drift apart.

While friends of the ‘OK Jaanu’ star insist that the film’s promotional activities have been keeping him busy, we wonder how did he manage to take out time from his busy schedule for Kats on the same day his friend had invited him for his housewarming party?!

Strange, isn't it?

