Entertainment, Bollywood

Tapsee Pannu may be cast opposite star kid Ahaan

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ROHIT BHATNAGAR
Published Dec 2, 2016, 12:17 am IST
Updated Dec 2, 2016, 4:29 am IST
The first of these is 1997 Judwaa remake, Judwaa 2, featuring Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Dhawan.
Tapsee Pannu
 Tapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu sure has an enviable kitty these days. After basking in the glory of Pink, the actress now has three-film deal with producer Sajid Nadiadwala. The first of these is 1997 Judwaa remake, Judwaa 2, featuring Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Dhawan.

Says a source, “The team is busy with Judwaa 2 at the moment, but the other two films in the pipeline will be announced soon too. Considering the fact that Nadiadwala just announced the launch of Suneil Shetty’s son Ahaan, it will in all probability be with Tapsee given the three film deal.”

Apart from these, Naam Shabana, Runningshaadi.com, Makhna and Tadka are the other films Tapsee is working on.

Tags: taapsee pannu

World Gallery

Hundreds of Cuban exiles in Miami rallied on Wednesday for freedom and democracy on the communist island following the death of revolutionary leader Fidel Castro.

Miami exiles rally for Cuba freedom after Castro's death
Havana plunged into mourning Saturday and celebrations erupted in Miami at the death of Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro, whose iron-fisted rule defied the United States for a half century. (Photos: AP)

Miami's joyous Cubans hope for change with Fidel Castro's death
Former President Fidel Castro, who led a rebel army to improbable victory in Cuba, embraced Soviet-style communism and defied the power of 10 US presidents during his half century rule, has died at age 90.

Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro dies at 90
A suicide truck bomb killed about 100 people, most of them Iranian Shi'ite pilgrims, at a petrol station in the city of Hilla 100 km (62 miles) south of Baghdad on Thursday.

ISIS truck bomb in Iraq sows carnage among Shiite pilgrims
Tokyo residents woke up Thursday to the first November snowfall in more than 50 years. And the Japan Meteorological Agency said it was the first time fallen snow on the ground was observed in November since such records started to be taken in 1875.

Tokyo gets snowfall in November for first time in 54 years
Iraqi fighters battling to oust the Islamic State group from Mosul recaptured the Catholic Mar Behnam monastery on Sunday, allowing its priests to return. (Photo: AFP)

Prayers return to Iraqi monastery ravaged by ISIS
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Plastic and safe: Here are the options for cashless transactions

benefits of card with limit: Get all benefits that a debit card offers
 

Salman and Vivek ran into each other and it wasn’t pretty at all!

Vivek Oberoi and Salman Khan.
 

Has Ranveer Singh opted out of Zoya's Gully Boy making way for Varun Dhawan?

Ranveer is currently working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmavati,' while Varun's busy with 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' and 'Judwaa 2'.
 

Cash strapped tourists and labourers served free meals at Gururdwara langars

Labourers left jobless get the same warm reception each day (Photo: AP)
 

Ranveer feels Deepika is marriage material, Prakash Padukone reacts!

Prakash Padukone and Deepika Padukone.
 

Sachin Tendulkar’s book named Book of the Year

Sachin Tendulkar’s autobiography ‘Playing it my Way’ has won the Crossword Book of the Year Award in the Autobiography category. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Salman Khan to cast Sridevi?

Salman Khan

Salman and Vivek ran into each other and it wasn’t pretty at all!

Vivek Oberoi and Salman Khan.

Thanks to biopic preparation, Ranbir Kapoor knows too much

Ranbir Kapoor

Has Ranveer Singh opted out of Zoya's Gully Boy making way for Varun Dhawan?

Ranveer is currently working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmavati,' while Varun's busy with 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' and 'Judwaa 2'.

Ranveer feels Deepika is marriage material, Prakash Padukone reacts!

Prakash Padukone and Deepika Padukone.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham