Tapsee Pannu may be cast opposite star kid Ahaan

Taapsee Pannu sure has an enviable kitty these days. After basking in the glory of Pink, the actress now has three-film deal with producer Sajid Nadiadwala. The first of these is 1997 Judwaa remake, Judwaa 2, featuring Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Dhawan.

Says a source, “The team is busy with Judwaa 2 at the moment, but the other two films in the pipeline will be announced soon too. Considering the fact that Nadiadwala just announced the launch of Suneil Shetty’s son Ahaan, it will in all probability be with Tapsee given the three film deal.”

Apart from these, Naam Shabana, Runningshaadi.com, Makhna and Tadka are the other films Tapsee is working on.