Watch: SRK has a new name for Anushka's adorable wave step in Jab Harry Met Sejal

Mumbai: The makers of 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' recently released the fourth mini-trail of the film and the fans really seem to like the 'wave step' that Anushka Sharma's character, Sejal is seen performing in the clip.

Witnessing the crazy reaction from fans, film's leading star Shah Rukh Khan has now come up with a new name for the wave which is called 'Sejal Wave'.

The actor took to his official Twitter account and posted a video of himself doing the wave and captioned the video as, "@AnushkaSharma Sejal, this one's for you! #SejalWave @RedChilliesEnt."

Talking about the premise of the film, 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' shows the journey of Shah Rukh and Anushka across Europe. In the film, the two are out on a quest to find Sejal's engagement ring, which makes Harry understand the true meaning of love and relationships.

This SRK and Anushka's third film together after 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' and 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan'. However, the two worked with the film's director, Imtiaz Ali, for the first time.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on August 4.