San Pachattar turns a-political after CBFC’s directions

Actor Kay Kay Menon’s period drama San 75 Pachattar, which was supposed to release in July last year, has been re-edited as per the demands of the Central Board of Film Certification. It has gone from being a political film to a thriller.The producer of the film, Kabir Lovee says, “We had to re-edit a few parts due to the CBFC. We are now ready to bring out the film in April. They wanted it to be non-political and not have known people’s references in it, so we have removed those bits and just shown hints of it. We have now made it a thriller more than a political drama.”Re-editing a film is a tall task and it meant deleting 40 minutes of the film. Starring Kay Kay Menon and Kirti Kulhari, the film is set during the Emergency, when the first mobile phone arrived in India. Kabir further says, “We’ve spent a lot on the film to create a whole era. We don’t have any A-listers but we have done justice to the product.”