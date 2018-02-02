See pic: Zero SRK becomes hero, takes Anushka and Katrina for a ride

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, on Friday, treated his fans to an interesting still from the sets of his much awaited film 'Zero'.

The 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' star shared a picture of himself with his co-stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma having fun on a rickshaw ride.

He captioned the Instagram picture as, "Best memories begin with insane ideas...Girls taking me along for a ride called #Zero @aanandlrai @katrinakaif @anushkasharma"

In the film, SRK will be seen playing the role of a vertically challenged man who seems to be fond of Bollywood.

Katrina reportedly plays an actress struggling with alcoholism and Anushka plays the role of a failed scientist trying to come to terms with her failures.

Produced by Shah Rukh Khan under his Red Chillies Entertainment banner, the movie will hit the screens in December 2018.