Entertainment, Bollywood

Kaabil becomes first film to release in Pakistan after it lifts ban on Indian films

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 2, 2017, 11:22 am IST
Updated Feb 2, 2017, 12:53 pm IST
It comes as a good news after producer Rakesh Roshan complained about biased distribution in India.
Pakistan is opening up to Bollywood films once again with 'Kaabil'
 Pakistan is opening up to Bollywood films once again with 'Kaabil'

Mumbai: 'Kaabil' is finally releasing in Pakistan. Jubilant producer, Rakesh Roshan took to Twitter to announce the exciting news on Tuesday evening.

He posted, "Yes it's true! Kaabil releasing tonight in Karachi at 11pm & shows starting tomorrow across Pakistan."

RakeshPakKaabil

The makers of the film, 'Kaabil' have been vocal about the biased distribution of screens as 40 percent was allotted to their film, while 60 percent was given to Shah Rukh Khan's 'Raees'. Hence, they couldn’t churn out enough box-office collection as per their estimation.

But in a recent turn of events in Pakistan- lifting ban on Bollywood movies, 'Kaabil' will be the releasing all over the country. Now, that is a great piece of news.

Directed by Sanjay Gupta, 'Kaabil' also stars Yami Gautam, Ronit Roy and Rohit Roy in lead roles.

Tags: kaabil, hrithik roshan, yami gautam, rakesh roshan
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

Shah Rukh Khan has worked in several films of Hrithik's father Rakesh Roshan.

Hrithik asks fans’s help to curb piracy, not just of Kaabil but also of Raees

Despite the clash between Hrithik's film 'Kaabil' and 'Raees', the former is ready to help out the latter.
01 Feb 2017 10:11 AM
Screengrab from the video.

Watch: Smitten Salman joins Hrithik and Yami for Kaabil dubsmash and it’s so cute!

Both the handsome actors performed a signature step from Hrithik’s debut blockbuster hit ‘Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai’.
30 Jan 2017 1:31 PM
Stills from the films.

BO Day 4: SRK's Raees underperforms, Hrithik's Kaabil still struggling

The Shah Rukh Khan starrer has been underperforming across North India.
30 Jan 2017 1:10 PM

Lifestyle Gallery

A Netherlands-based designer has been rocking Instagram with her incredible food-inspired fashion accessories. (Photo: Instagram/ @rommydebommy)

These food-inspired handbags will make your mouth water
In one of the most ancient carnivals in Europe, dating from before the Roman empire, companies of Joaldunak (cowbells) made up of residents of two towns, Ituren and Zubieta, parade the streets (Photo: AP)

Colourful images from one of Europe's most ancient carnivals in Spain
Donald Trump capping a pen seems very stylish to the President only because the Internet went all out with their photoshop skills. (Photo: Reddit)

Picture of Trump capping a pen made the internet go berserk
Chinese around the world are celebrating this year's Year of the Rooster according to the Chinese zodiac calendar (Photo: PTI/AP)

Kolkata's Chinese community welcomes year of the rooster
The Madhav Narayan festival is a month long festival where Nepalese worship goddess Swasthini and Lord Shiva. The women pray for a good husband and the others for their longevity. (Photo: AP)

Nepal celebrates Madhav Narayan festival
New York, Cambodia,Thailand and Japan celebrate the Lunar New Year in the most unique fashion. (Photos: AP)

Lunar New Year celebrations across the world
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Pakistan Air Force denies airlifting horse gifted by Sharif to Qatari emir

The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has denied reports that its aircraft was used to airlift a horse to Qatar as a gift from Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. (Photo: ANI)
 

In crucial situations, MS Dhoni is captain Virat Kohli's go-to-man

“I am not new to captaincy, but there has to be a balance between understanding the skills needed to lead in shorter formats. MS has been helping a lot on that front,
 

Badrinath Ki Dulhania: Pure love in the age of flirting & flings; adorably tactile!

Badrinath Ki Dulhania poster.
 

Video: Virat Kohli stumps journalist with witty reply over his form as opener

Kohli had an extremely witty response to a question over his form as an opener in the press meet following India’s T20I series victory over England. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Suresh Raina’s six injures 6-year-old boy during India-England Bengaluru T20
 

Captain Cool is '4-Star': Dhoni gets unique memento from Team India
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Badrinath Ki Dulhania: Pure love in the age of flirting & flings; adorably tactile!

Badrinath Ki Dulhania poster.

'Youth have lot to learn from his mistakes': Ranbir on Sanjay Dutt

The shooting of the Sanjay Dutt's biopic starring Ranbir Kapoor has started.

Exclusive: Deepika Padukone may have lost Majidi film due to PR overdrive

Her appearances and interviews in the US during the promotion of XXX too smacked of eagerness to make a mark in Hollywood.

Exclusive: Priyanka Chopra takes little sister Mannara Chopra under her wings

Priyanka’s support to her little sister extends beyond her film offers. The actress is also hosting Mannara in her Mumbai house.

Karan to choose Deepika over Katrina for next film?

Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham