RGV at it again! Mocks Chiranjeevi's latest look from Khaidi No.150

Mumbai: Ram Gopal Verma has once again taken his outspoken, inappropriate ways to Twitter.

Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi, who'll be making a massive comeback with 'Khaidi No. 150,' has sent Andhra Pradesh and Telangana into massive hysteria with the latest songs and teaser posters.

The latest poster shows the Megastar oozing swagger and style.

However, RGV wasn't too impressed with the actor's attire and took to Twitter to express his displeasure.

Ram Gopal Verma had earlier criticised Chiranjeevi's cameo in his son Ram Charan's movie 'Bruce Lee,' and urged him to refer to that film as his 150th.

He also wasn't approving of Chiranjeevi featuring in a remake and not an original, with 'Khaidi No. 150' being a remake of AR Murugadoss' Vijay starrer 'Kaththi'.

But when the first look had been revealed, RGV backtracked and lapped it up like an absolute fan-boy.

Though, most stars have chosen to ignore his internet criticism, pushing him aside like an irrelevant troll, RGV has persisted with ample rejuvenation. Chiranjeevi, like his contemporaries, might choose to ignore this one as well.