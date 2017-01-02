Entertainment, Bollywood

Man arrested for trying to hack Kareena Kapoor Khan's IT details

DECCAN CHRONICLE / ANI
Published Jan 2, 2017, 7:31 pm IST
Updated Jan 2, 2017, 7:35 pm IST
The accused was reportedly trying to rig her account details for the financial year, 2016-17.
The actress's CA Made an official complaint with the cyber cell, post which the arrest had been made.
  The actress's CA Made an official complaint with the cyber cell, post which the arrest had been made.

Mumbai: The Mumbai cyber cell has arrested a person for attempting to hack the IT details of actress Kareena Kapoor, according to latest reports.

The actress is currently celebrating motherhood with husband Saif Ali Khan, who were recently blessed with a baby boy, Taimur Ali Khan.

Apparently, the actress's CA Made an official complaint with the cyber cell, post which the arrest had been made.

The complaint was filed two months ago.

The accused was reportedly trying to rig her account details for the financial year, 2016-17.

Actor Hrithik Roshan had also faced the wrath of online hacking in 2016, when an unidentified youngster had hacked onto his Facebook account and gone Live on his profile.

Further details are awaited.

Tags: kareena kapoor, taimur ali khan, hrithik roshan, kareena kapoor hacked
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

