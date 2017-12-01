search on deccanchronicle.com
Entertainment, Bollywood

Padmavati won't clash with Padman, gearing up for Feb release

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SUBHASH K JHA
Published Dec 1, 2017, 12:14 am IST
Updated Dec 1, 2017, 9:42 am IST
Viacom 18 rule out the possibility of Padmavati clashing with Akshay Kumar’s Padman on January 24: Sources.
A still from Padmavati.
 A still from Padmavati.

The makers of Padmavati heaved a sign of relief after the Supreme Court on Tuesday reprimanded politicians for speaking against the film before the Censor Board could see and certify it. This, in a manner of speaking, means politicians trying to get mileage from the controversy have been asked to shut up.

While the film’s producers Viacom 18 Motion Picture expressed cautious relief at the judicial reprieve, sources very close to director Sanjay Leela Bhansali say that the director is smiling for the first time.

“Sanjay has not slept properly for months now. He is finally getting some sleep. The entire controversy is an exercise in the bizarre for him. He doesn’t get it at all. Why are politicians and protesters speaking against the film without seeing it? Strangers outside his home ask him when Padmavati will be released. From the public he feels only love for the film. So where is all the hatred and suspicion coming from?” asks a source close to the director.

While the release date is yet to be locked in, sources close to Viacom 18 rule out the possibility of Padmavati clashing with Akshay Kumar’s Padman on January 24.

“There is  no need for that sort of a thing. Padmavati won’t clash with any other major release. A release date will be decided only when all the protests die down,” says a source close to the film.

In the meanwhile, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali is working relentlessly on the post-production and remix. Everyone associated with the film has been asked to be discreet.

“Rather than brooding over the delay, he’s working on polishing up his product even more,” says a close friend of the director. “Be very quiet,” is Sanjay Bhansali’s instruction to his actors, musicians and technicians.

“Once the conflicts of interest are sorted, the Padmavati team will conduct a press conference announcing the date of release and answer all the
questions of the press,” says the source.

Tags: padmavati movie, sanjay leela bhansali




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: When Prabhas' Baahubali made its presence felt at an NBA game in Orlando

Prabhas in a still from 'Baahubali: The Conclusion.'
 

Pakistani girl forced to live as a recluse due to a leg weighing 10 kg

Tahira needs help from family members to climb stairs and has been forced to drop out of school due to her condition (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Russian man dies after removing pin from grenade to pose for picture

Police suspect that Alexander didn’t actually expect the grenade to detonate until he threw it (Photo: YouTube)
 

Here's Matthew Hayden's take on Cheteshwar Pujara, Murali Vijay, KL Rahul,Virat Kohli

Matthew Hayden recently spoke on India batsmen Murali Vijay and KL Rahul, and said that the duo would be natural choices when playing abroad.(Photo: AFP / PTI / BCCI )
 

Apple iPhone X review: A new beginning for the next iPhone

From being the first one to master the touchscreen to now being the first ones to go with a full front display and eliminating the home button and fingerprint scanner, Apple has set a benchmark with its Anniversary Edition iPhone X this year. Apple states that the iPhone X will set the path for the future mobile phone.
 

Cruel man pours cold water on his dog before leaving her in the snow to die

A petition with over 1000 signatures is seeking action against the man (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Police protection for Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Low-key publicity for Tiger Zinda Hai

Salman Khan

Malaysian honour for Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar

Shabana Azmi

A quiet birthday for Dilip Kumar?

Dilip Kumar

“Please Pray for Dilip Kumar,” Says Saira Banu

Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham