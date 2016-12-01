Ranveer feels Deepika is marriage material, Prakash Padukone reacts!

Mumbai: The evidently ‘much in love’ rumoured couple never fail to amuse one and all with their sweet gestures and adorably PDA moments. After refuting rumours of a possible break-up by walking out of Mukesh Ambani’s party hand-in-hand, the duo recently flew down to Dubai to receive Man and Woman of the Year awards. And there, too, the two gave out strong romantic vibes.

In a video from the award show that went viral on social media, Ranveer can be seen kissing Deepika right before going up on stage.

Singh, who had first met DP on the sets of ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela’

and eventually developed a special bond with her, fearlessly labelled the stunning actress ‘a marriage material’.

When Deepika’s father, ace Badminton player Prakash Padukone, was asked if he approves of Ranveer, he reportedly told mid-day, “"They are adults and know what they are doing. As father, I have given Deepika the freedom to take her own decisions. Even in this case, she is free to decide whatever she wants to do."

Deepika is one lucky girl!