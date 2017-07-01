Entertainment, Bollywood

Two Indian filmmakers win big at International CineFest '17

ANI
Published Jul 1, 2017, 12:23 pm IST
Updated Jul 1, 2017, 2:29 pm IST
The festival received over 400 submissions and films from all over the world.
Poster of 'Rainbow Fields'.
 Poster of 'Rainbow Fields'.

Mumbai: In a rare feat, two of the Indian filmmakers have walked home with the Hollywood International CineFest 2017 awards.

Rakesh Kumar's 'After Ever After' won the Best Feature (English) category, while Bidyut Kotoky's 'Rainbow Fields' won the Best Feature (Foreign) category.

The festival, held at AMC Sunset 5, 8000 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles from June 24-25, received over 400 submissions and films from the U.S., the U.K., France, China, South Korea, Cambodia and Hong Kong besides India.

The official selection included World Premieres of 'Easy Money' and the North America Premieres of 'Before The Fall' (Cambodia's entry to 2017 Oscars) & Sam Heughan's 'Emulsion.'

"While very different from each other, there are some striking similarities between 'After Ever After' and ' Rainbow Fields'," said Zack Zublena, Festival Director.

"Both the films have a particular emotional appeal, both have a child as one of the leads and both used colours in a very cinematic way. We are very proud of these two film-makers whose art truly transcends geographical limits," Zublena added.

To decide the winner, the festival looked to the audience and ballots were given out at each film's screening and five audience members per screening were asked to rate the film on a scale of one to ten.

In Rakesh Kumar's debut feature, the protagonist, Nik Patel struggles to cope with the terminal illness of his nine-year-old daughter.

Based on his personal experiences, the film is a story of human endurance against insurmountable odds.

Tags: bollywood, best feature film, indian filmmakers, hollywood international cinefest
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

 




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Govt asks Microsoft for 'one time special' discount on Windows OS to Indians

The response from Microsoft has been positive and they have agreed in-principle, according to an official.
 

Tamil PG literature student gives free auto ride to pregnant women, children

Tamil PG literature student gives free auto ride to pregnant women, school children (Photo: Screengrab | ANI)
 

Bangladesh cricketer Mohammad Shahid accused of kicking pregnant wife

Mohammad Shahid has played five Tests and one T20 International for Bangladesh. (Photo: AFP)
 

West Indies vs India, 3rd ODI: 'Like wine' MS Dhoni continues to get better with age

MS Dhoni, former India skipper, scored an unbeaten 78 off 79 balls and set up India's 93-run win over West Indies in the third ODI. (Photo: AP)
 

Lionel Messi marries childhood sweetheart Antonella Roccuzzo

The couple - Lionel Messi and Antonella Roccuzzo - met as children. He moved to Spain when he was 13 to join FC Barcelona, but they kept in touch. (Photo: AP)
 

Youngster leaves behind a heartbreaking note on a toy his mum could not afford

Pandy and the letter that young Leon left behind (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Acting is a difficult art, not sure if I have it in me: Mira Rajput on debut rumours

Mira rajput

Sridevi: I feel lucky to work with Nawaz and Akshaye, they are brilliant actors

Sridevi

Parineeti: Allow filmmakers to use their imaginative minds, we've become overstrict

Parineeti Chopra

Film on Hindu-Muslim unity wins top award at UK festival

Poster of the film.

Their art is awe-inspiring, says Big B-Rishi Kapoor's 102 Not Out make-up specialist

First look of the film '102 Not Out.'
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham