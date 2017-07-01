Entertainment, Bollywood

Nihalani loses challenge over word 'intercourse' in JHMS trail; shirks later

Published Jul 1, 2017, 9:43 am IST
Updated Jul 1, 2017, 9:47 am IST
Ever since Pahlaj Nihalani joined CBFC as its chief, he's often managed to grab the limelight with his antics.
A still from the film 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' and Pahlaj Nihalani.
Mumbai: Ever since he joined the Central Board of Film Certification ( CBFC) as its chief decision maker, Pahlaj Nihalani has managed to grab the limelight with his antics quite often.

This time, with the 'sanskaari' rules he has laid for the Indian cinema to follow, he had to reflect on his words, but he apparently did not.

In an open challenge to the people at large, Nihalani had demanded one lakh votes to clear the promos of Imtiaz Ali's 'Jab Harry Met Sejal', which he objected because of the word 'intercourse' used in a mini trail.

When a channel finally got the votes, they sent a reporter to make Nihalani abide by his statement.

In a video released by the channel, one can see a visibly annoyed Nihalani being awkwardly silent as the reporter 'breaks' the news to him and asks for his response.

In spite of her constantly asking, "The youth is with us. What do you have to say?", Nihalani gets to the furthest corner of the elevator, pretending not to hear the reporter.

At the end, 'helpless' Nihalani gets off the elevator without giving an answer.

For the unversed, Censor Board Chief Pahlaj Nihalani refused to pass the trailer of Shah Rukh Khan- Anushka Sharma starrer film for it objected to the word 'íntercourse' which was used in one of its mini trails titled 'Indemnity Bond'.

