Entertainment, Bollywood

'That was buffalo meat': Kajol responds to cow meat consumption allegations

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 1, 2017, 9:01 pm IST
Updated May 1, 2017, 9:01 pm IST
The actress had shared a video showing her consuming beef, which instantly went viral and with her received flak.
Kajol was last seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Dilwale'.
 Kajol was last seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Dilwale'.

Mumbai:

Kajol recently found herself in a not so savoury spot when a video posted by her, she could be seen eating beef. The video instantly went viral and soon enough the actress found herself in a very tricky terrain when people started speculating that she had been consuming cow meat.

The actress has now issued a clarification on Twitter stating that the meat was indeed beef but that of a buffalo and not cow. She also stated that she had been issuing a clarification since she did not wish to hurt religious sentiments.

Kajol had recently also made headlines when former friend Karan Johar openly stated that he was not on talking terms with his favourite reel muse anymore.

The video has hence been deleted from her Facebook feed, but reproductions can be found on the internet.

Watch the video here:

 

Tags: kajol, beef
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

Ex mates Kajol and Karan Johar walking hand-in-hand in the past.

People show fake honesty for selling their books, movies and ratings: Kajol

Is she hinting at her former best pal Karan Johar?
05 Apr 2017 11:38 AM
Karan Johar with Kajol

This is what Kajol said when questioned about meeting Karan Johar’s twins

Kajol blatanly refused to speak anything about Karan or his babies.
04 Apr 2017 12:46 PM
Kajol, Soundarya and Dhanush.

Exclusive: I was initially apprehensive about VIP 2, says Kajol

Kajol who will be seen in the film directed by Soundarya Rajinikanth.
03 Apr 2017 12:15 AM

Sports Gallery

With the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India arrived in Dharamshala ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/ BCCI/ Twitter)

In Pictures: Virat Kohli & co. arrive in picturesque hillside for Dharamshala Test
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

SpaceX launches US Army's top secret payload

Sonic booms, as usual, rattled the area around the launch site.
 

May Day: When Madras led the path for rest of India 94 yrs ago

Representational image (Photo: File)
 

Samsung’s Bixby gets its voice on Galaxy S8/S8+ in Korea

Samsung’s Bixby is allowed to let users control at least 10 applications using Bixby Voice, including the Gallery, Calculator, Weather, Reminder, Messages, Settings, Camera, Contacts and more. (image: TechTheLead)
 

Toddler's incurable condition makes her sleep for just 90 minutes every night

The toddler has a rare condition called Angelman Syndrome that doesn't have a cure. (Photo: Facebook/KirkHisko)
 

Behind every fortune there is crime: ‘Godfather’ quote in Panama verdict irks Pak PM

Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (Photo: AP)
 

Video: Breathtaking race on Tamil Nadu highway between two buses

The licences of the drivers have been suspended after the incident was reported to the district official. (Photo: Youtube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

I regret hurting my wife; never wanted to marry Sushmita or Ameesha: Vikram Bhatt

Ameesha Patel, Vikram Bhatt and Sushmita Sen.

Watch: Rajkummar and Shruti are in firebrand form in Behen Hogi Teri trailer

Screengrabs from the video.

Parineeti Chopra reacts to link-up rumours with Sanjana Batra and Charit Desai

Parineeti's 'Meri Pyaari Bindu' releases on 12 May.

Baahubali 2 beats all pre-existing box-office records of Salman, Aamir and SRK

A still from 'Baahubali: The Conclusion'.

Salman Khan all set to launch brother-in-law Aayush with Karan Johar

Aayush’s movie is expected to be a solo lead project, set to go on the floors in July.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham