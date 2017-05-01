'That was buffalo meat': Kajol responds to cow meat consumption allegations

Mumbai:

Kajol recently found herself in a not so savoury spot when a video posted by her, she could be seen eating beef. The video instantly went viral and soon enough the actress found herself in a very tricky terrain when people started speculating that she had been consuming cow meat.

The actress has now issued a clarification on Twitter stating that the meat was indeed beef but that of a buffalo and not cow. She also stated that she had been issuing a clarification since she did not wish to hurt religious sentiments.

Kajol had recently also made headlines when former friend Karan Johar openly stated that he was not on talking terms with his favourite reel muse anymore.

The video has hence been deleted from her Facebook feed, but reproductions can be found on the internet.

Watch the video here: