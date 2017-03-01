Entertainment, Bollywood

Did Vidya Balan just confirm starring opposite Rajinikanth in Kabali spin-off?

PTI
Published Mar 1, 2017, 10:02 am IST
Updated Mar 1, 2017, 11:34 am IST
When asked about the collaboration at a recent event, the actress maintained the suspense on it.
Vidya Balan and Rajinikanth are yet to share screen space with each other.
Mumbai: Bollywood actress Vidya Balan on Tuesday hinted that she might collaborate with superstar Rajinikanth on the forthcoming spin-off of 'Kabali.'

There were reports that Vidya has been approached to star opposite Rajinikanth in the Kabali spin-off to be produced by Dhanush.

When asked about it, the actress told reporters, "We will know in a while."

Vidya, 38, was speaking at the launch of the book 'The Wrong Turn' by Sanjay Chopra and Namita Roy Ghose.

The actress said she is currently geared up for the release of 'Begum Jaan' and looking forward to start 'Tumhari Sulu.'

"Begum Jaan is releasing on April 14. After that I'll begin Tumhari Sulu. So the preparations are going on."

Helmed by Suresh Triveni, 'Tumhari Sulu' revolves around a woman named Sulochana, fondly known as Sulu. She lands herself an unexpected job of a fun and feisty RJ and anchors a late night show.

