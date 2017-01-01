SRK reveals first look of Rajini's daughter Aishwarya's upcoming film

Rajinikanth had done a cameo in Shah Rukh's 'Ra.one'.

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan is known to be a very generous superstar and he's never shied away from promoting his contemporaries or other's films.

But, when it comes to superstar Rajinikanth, SRK's involvement increases manifold.

The actor took to his Twitter feed to reveal the first look of Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwarya Dhanush's upcoming directorial, 'Mariyappan's first look.

The film, incidentally, is a sports biopic, which has been a very successful genre of late, across industries.

Rajini, earlier, had played a very small yet highly publicised cameo in SRK's 'Ra.one,' reprising his role, Chitti, from his highly successful film, 'Endhiran.'

Aishwarya, who's married to actor Dhanush, has earlier directed the film '3,' which had the iconic song, 'Kolaveri Di'.

It remains to be seen if she'd be able to recreate that magic with 'Mariyappan'. The cast and other crew are yet to be revealed.