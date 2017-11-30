search on deccanchronicle.com
Sensex plunges 185 points to 33,417.52 ahead of GDP data, F&O expiry

PTI
Published Nov 30, 2017, 10:21 am IST
Updated Nov 30, 2017, 10:21 am IST
The 50-share NSE Nifty too was quoting lower by 57.50 points, or 0.55 per cent, at 10,303.80.
  The BSE Sensex fell by 185 points in early session on Thursday due to losses in realty, power, PSU, metal and infrastructure stocks. (Photo: File/PTI)

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex fell by 185 points in early session on Thursday due to losses in realty, power, PSU, metal and infrastructure stocks amid weak Asian cues.

Besides, investors were cautious ahead of September quarter GDP data to be released later in the day.

Offloading of positions by participants with Thursday being the last trading session of November series contracts in the derivatives segment pulled down the index, brokers said.

The 30-share flagship index was down 185.24 points, or 0.55 per cent, at 33,417.52 with sectoral indices led by realty and power falling up to 0.88 per cent. The gauge had fallen 121.68 points in the previous two sessions.

Weakness in the rupee, which slipped 24 paise to 64.55 against the dollar on Thursday, too weighed on the sentiments.

Among laggards Kotak Bank, Cipla, Adani Ports, ONGC, M&M, Reliance Industries, Coal India, Axis Bank, Hind Unilever, Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Ltd, Tata Steel and Lupin dropped up to 1.71 per cent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng weakened 1.21 per cent while Shanghai Composite lost 0.26 per cent in early trade. Japan's Nikkei too shed 0.10 per cent.

US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.44 per cent higher on Wednesday.  

