search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, Market

Sensex moves up 110 points as January F&O series take off

PTI
Published Dec 29, 2017, 10:05 am IST
Updated Dec 29, 2017, 10:21 am IST
The broad-based NSE Nifty too was up 30.30 points, or 0.28 per cent, at 10,508.20.
All the sectoral indices led by power, capital goods, infrastructure and healthcare were up, rising by up to 1.01.
 All the sectoral indices led by power, capital goods, infrastructure and healthcare were up, rising by up to 1.01.

Mumbai: Stocks were off to a positive start in the final trading session of 2017, with the benchmark Sensex gaining 110 points and the NSE Nifty crossing the 10,500-point mark on widespread gains led by banking, FMCG and capital goods shares.

Besides, beginning of January series in the futures and options (F&O) segment accelerated buying by participants, which supported the upside. The 30-share index rose 110.26 points, or 0.32 per cent, to 33,958.29.

 

All the sectoral indices led by power, capital goods, infrastructure and healthcare were up, rising by up to 1.01. The barometer had lost 162.58 points in the previous two sessions. The broad-based NSE Nifty too was up 30.30 points, or 0.28 per cent, at 10,508.20.

Power Grid, Tata Steel, L&T, Adani Ports, Axis Bank, SBI, NTPC, Asian Paint, HDFC Ltd, Hero MotoCorp, ITC Ltd, Sun Pharma, Maruti Suzuki, TCS and Reliance Industries were major gainers, which supported the indices.

Shares of Reliance Communications continued their upward march for yet another session, soaring 19.51 per cent to Rs 37 after reports that Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio will acquire mobile business assets including spectrum, mobile towers and optical fibre network of Reliance Communications.

Globally, Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.42 per cent while Japan's Nikkei up 0.25 per cent in early trade.

Shanghai traded too gained 0.16 per cent. The US Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 0.26 per cent higher on Thursday.

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Idea up against Reliance Jio; Offers 1.5GB data per day at Rs 309

The plan also offers voice calls with a cap of 250 minutes per day and 1,000 minutes per week. Beyond the limit, subscribers will have to pay one paisa per second.
 

Alcohol makes people more racist and homophobic

A striking aspect of the study was the discovery that most attacks weren't fuelled by hate alone; alcohol appeared to act as an igniter. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here are three super foods that can help you lose belly fat fast

Green tea's polyphenols help to speed the metabolism and boost fat-burning during exercising. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Best budget phones of 2017 under Rs 15,000

Xiaomi unveiled its first phone in 2011, and today it is one of the most valuable start-ups in the world.
 

Cambodian police come home to ‘roost’: Eat 92 birds after busting cockfight

While the raids were welcomed in a country teeming with official corruption, a court order to slaughter all 92 birds set off a flurry of criticism. (Photo: File/Representational)
 

Watch: Salman grooves to his hit song, cuts 3-tier cake at 52nd b'day bash

Screengrabs from the pictures and videos posted on Instagram.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Rupee gains 10 paise against dollar in early trade

Dollar fell against the British pound, Japanese yen and the euro as traders were cashing in recent gains fuelled by Donald Trump's tax cuts. Dollar fell against the British pound, Japanese yen and the euro as traders were cashing in recent gains fuelled by Donald Trump's tax cuts. Dollar fell against the British pound, Japanese yen and the euro as traders were cashing in recent gains fuelled by Donald Trump's tax cuts. (Photo: PTI)

Integrated exchange for stocks, commodity okayed

Experts say colidation will reduce the KYC burden on brokers and customers, broaden the markets and go a long way in developing the financial markets.

Sensex stays flat, investors cautious on F&O expiry

The 30-share BSE index was steady, up 0.01 per cent, at 33,914.72 at 1119 hours.

Gold futures rise 0.32 per cent on positive overseas trend

Globally, gold rose 0.19 per cent to USD 1,289.30 an ounce in Singapore.

Nifty goes above 10,500, Sensex in green ahead of F&O expiry

All sectoral gauges led by metal and healthcare rose up to 1.07 per cent. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham