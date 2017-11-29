search on deccanchronicle.com
Sensex slips to 33,602.76 in closing trade, ahead of F&O, GDP data

PTI
Published Nov 29, 2017, 4:04 pm IST
Updated Nov 29, 2017, 4:04 pm IST
Sentiment was also dampened after North Korea test fired an ICBM, ratcheting up tensions with the US.
Benchmark Sensex shed 16 points to end at 33,602.76 on Wednesday. (Photo: AP)
 Benchmark Sensex shed 16 points to end at 33,602.76 on Wednesday. (Photo: AP)

Mumbai: Benchmark Sensex shed 16 points to end at 33,602.76 on Wednesday as investors remained on the sidelines ahead of the expiry of November derivatives and second quarter GDP data.

Sentiment was also dampened after North Korea test fired an intercontinental ballistic missile, ratcheting up tensions with the US.

Extending its falling trend for the second session, the 30-share index, after moving between 33,728.81 and 33,553.12, finally settled 15.83 points, or 0.05 per cent, lower at 33,602.76 as several bluechips retreated.

The barometer had lost 105.85 points in Tuesday's trade after eight straight sessions of gains.

The broader NSE Nifty slipped 8.95 points or 0.09 per cent to end at 10,361.30 after shuttling between 10,392.95 and 10,345.90.

Tags: bse sensex, nifty, india gdp, f&o
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Related Stories

Sensex recovers to 33,686.49, Nifty at 10,391.90 on blue-chip stocks
Sensex breaks 8-day rally as GDP data looms


