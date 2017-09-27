Business, Market

Sensex surges 198 points, Nifty regains 9,900 level

PTI
Published Sep 27, 2017, 10:19 am IST
Updated Sep 27, 2017, 10:20 am IST
Buying in realty, oil and gas and banking stocks paced up authoring a rise in benchmark index.
Investors stare at fluctuating share prices on Bombay Stock Exchange or BSE Sensex. (Poto: PTI).
 Investors stare at fluctuating share prices on Bombay Stock Exchange or BSE Sensex. (Poto: PTI).

Mumbai: The Sensex rose 198 points and the Nifty recaptured the 9,900 mark in the opening trade on Wednesday after buying in realty, oil and gas and banking stocks paced up.

Speculators were busy covering up short positions ahead of the September derivatives contract expiry on Thursday, which added to the upward move.
The BSE 30-share barometer went up 197.70 points, or 0.62 per cent, to 31,797.46.

The gauge had lost 824 points in the previous six sessions, in line with a general weakness across the globe fuelled by escalating worries about Korean peninsula. Sectoral indices led by realty, oil and gas, consumer durables, auto and banking were in the green, adding up to 1.65 per cent.

The NSE Nifty was also higher by 49.55 points, or 0.50 per cent, to trade at 9,921.05. Traders said gains at most other Asian markets despite rising US-North Korea tensions had a bearing here.

Besides, continuous pumping in of funds by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) supported the market. Maruti Suzuki surged the most among Sensex components, gaining 0.85 per cent, followed by PowerGrid (0.71 per cent).

Other gainers included Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, TCS, HDFC Bank and M&M, rising by up to 0.64 per cent. However, telecom segment stocks such as Bharti Airtel, Idea Cellular and Reliance Communication were under pressure and fell by up to 1.05 per cent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.44 per cent while Shanghai Composite gained 0.05 per cent. Japan's Nikkei, however, shed 0.29 per cent. The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended lower by 0.05 per cent yesterday.

Tags: sensex, nifty, nse, bse, benchmark index, broader nifty, markets
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Related Stories

Sensex further tumbles, ends one-month low of 31,599.76
Sensex loses 109 points, Nifty below 9,850
Sensex slips 59 points on rising US-North Korea rhetoric


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

People who prefer rap music to classics more likely to be psychopaths

In the future, the researchers even go so far as to suggest that songs could be used to help predict the disorder. (Photo: Pexels)
 

Australia lose ODI series vs Virat Kohli’s India, Rodney Hogg rips apart Steve Smith

Australia, who are currently in India, have already lost the five-match ODI series against Virat Kohli and Co, with two matches still to be played. (Photo: AP)
 

F1 team uses racing car technology to keep newborns safe in ambulances

The pods are now being used by the UK’s Children’s Acute Transport Service. Eithne Polke, the service’s operational manager, said the design had “made a big difference to our transportation processes”.
 

Google Cloud India Region going live in before end of the year

With an increasing number of partners already engaged on Google Cloud, the India partner ecosystem for Google Cloud is growing at an incredible pace.
 

Twitter aims to boost appeal with new 280-character tweet limit

Twitter said the new limit, a major shift for the messaging platform known for its 140-character tweets.
 

101-year-old athlete Mann Kaur fails to get visa for Asian Masters meet

Mann Kaur, who had won the 100-metre race at the World Masters Games in Auckland earlier this year, and her 79-year-old son were to participate in the ongoing 20th Asia Masters Athletics Championships in Rugao in China.(Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Rupee moves up 10 paise to 65.35 against US dollar

Traders said stocks full of promise made rupee gain ground.

FPIs allowed to trade in commodity derivatives on IFSC bourses

Sebi has been working on ways to bolster commodity derivatives trading activities as well as attract more foreign portfolio investments to the markets. Photo: PTI

Rupee in free fall, trips 35 paise on panic dollar buying

This is the lowest closing for the domestic currency since March 23, when it had settled at 65.52 per dollar.

Nifty ends flat, midcaps outperform

The market capitalisation of listed firms on the NSE stood at Rs 1,30,81,221.20 crore.

Sensex further tumbles, ends one-month low of 31,599.76

The 30-share Sensex ended lower by 26.87 points, or 0.08 per cent, at 31,599.76 after shuttling between 31,693.59 and 31,455.65.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham