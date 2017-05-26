Sensex crosses 31,000-mark for first time, gains over 250 points

Mumbai: It seems markets are in celebration mode as two key indices have done spectacularly well since the morning today when Sensex started on a positive note.

During pre-closoing trading hours, Sensex surged 250 points to reach at a fresh peak of 31,000 mark, a feat that was never achieved before. Earlier in the day during early trade, the benchmark 30-share index had broken all previous record highs to reach at 30,847.48 level.

In the pre-closing trading hours, Sensex gained 283 points reach 31,033 level. With these surges, markets have kept their momentum of rally and enhanced the confidence of investors.

At the same time Nifty was trading at an all-time highs of 9,534.75. The broader Nifty also showed some robust recovery along with benchmark index as it came closer to 9,600 mark for the very first time.Nifty gained 81 points to reach at a fresh highs of 9,591.