For the first time, Sensex ends above 30,000-mark; celebrations at BSE

PTI
Published Apr 26, 2017, 4:41 pm IST
Updated Apr 26, 2017, 6:33 pm IST
People celebrate with a 30 kg cake at BSE as the Sensex hits 30k mark in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)
Mumbai: Benchmark Sensex closed above the 30,000-mark for the first time today, while the Nifty too finished at a record high on sustained buying amid positive global cues.

A 30-kg cake was cut at Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in celebration.

The BSE 30-share Sensex opened on a strong footing and surged to a lifetime high of 30,167.09 points in intra-day trade, before settling at 30,133.35, up 190.11 points, or 0.63 per cent.

This surpassed its previous record close of 29,974.24, reached on April 5.The gauge had hit its previous intra-day high of 30,024.74 on March 4, 2015.

Similarly, the broader 50-issue NSE Nifty scaled a new peak of 9,367 before finally ending 45.25 points, or 0.49 per cent higher at 9,351.85, a new record closing. It surpassed its previous record closing of 9,306.60 hit in yesterday's trade.

