search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Kagiso Rabada along with South Africa team celebrates fall of Murali Vijay's wicket (Photo: BCCI) Live score| SA vs Ind 3rd Test, Day 1: Murali Vijay departs, India lose second wicket
 
Business, Market

Sensex opens down 54 points on profit booking

PTI
Published Jan 24, 2018, 10:03 am IST
Updated Jan 24, 2018, 11:22 am IST
NSE Nifty index retreated from record by falling by 26.45 points, or 0.23 per cent, at 11,057.25.
BSE 30-share barometer dropped by 54.30 points or 0.15 per cent to 36,085.68 in opening trade as index major Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and Bharti Airtel declined. (Photo: AP)
 BSE 30-share barometer dropped by 54.30 points or 0.15 per cent to 36,085.68 in opening trade as index major Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and Bharti Airtel declined. (Photo: AP)

Mumbai: The benchmark BSE Sensex opened lower on Wednesday after a five-session record-setting spree as investors cashed profits in metal, capital goods, consumer durables, power and banking shares ahead of January month expiry in the derivatives segment on Thursday.

The BSE 30-share barometer dropped by 54.30 points or 0.15 per cent to 36,085.68 in opening trade as index major Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and Bharti Airtel declined.

 

The NSE Nifty index too retreated from record by falling by 26.45 points, or 0.23 per cent, at 11,057.25. On Tuesday, it had closed at record high of 11,083.70 points after scaling an all-time high (intra-day) of 11,092.90.

The gauge had rallied 1,368.93 points in the previous five back-to-back record-setting sessions on sustained foreign fund inflows. It had closed at record high of 36,139.98 on Tuesday after touching an intra-day high of 36,170.83.

The NSE Nifty index too retreated from record by falling by 26.45 points, or 0.23 per cent, at 11,057.25.

On Tuesday, it had closed at record high of 11,083.70 points after scaling an all-time high (intra-day) of 11,092.90.

Sensex

Brokers said investors turned cautious and preferred to log gains at record levels ahead of tomorrow's January expiry in the derivatives segment, pulling down the key indices from record highs.

Besides, a weak trend at most of other Asian markets too weighed on the sentiments here, they added.

The laggards were Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Tata Motors, Coal India, Adani Ports, Tata Steel, Asian Paint, Reliance Industries, Infosys, L&T and M&M, falling up to 3.18 per cent.

Sensex

Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) continued their buying activity on the domestic bourses here. They bought shares worth a net Rs 1,229.35 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) made purchases to the tune of Rs 169.03 crore on Tuesday, provisional data showed.

Globally, in the Asian region, Japan's Nikkei fell 0.56 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 0.35 per cent in their early deals. Shanghai Composite Index, however, was up 0.09 per cent.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average also ended a shade lower in Tuesday's trade.

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Footage of deformed cow helplessly staggering around on 2 feet triggers outrage

The animal just wanders around as it is visibly confused and in pain (Photo: YouTube)
 

Apple's 6.1-inch iPhone leak: 18:9 LCD display with FaceID and more

In a research note obtained by MacRumors, Kuo predicted that the 6.1-inch iPhone will apparently be a mid-range handset and will come with a price tag of $700 or $800 in the US.
 

Tinder security flaws may cause danger!

This issue is present on the Android as well as iOS app and seems to be indeed dangerous.
 

Apple HomePod goes on sale, to start shipping in the US from February 9

Apple HomePod smart speaker with Siri voice assistant in black, It is priced at $349.
 

Ursula K Le Guin, legendary sci fi and fantasy author dies

Earthsea series spoke about an apprentice sorcerer who fights against the powers of evil, decades before Harry Potter did the same. (Photo: AP)
 

YouTube yoga sensation reveals the power of finding your flow

Adriene Mishler is the star of the popular Youtube channel ‘Yoga With Adriene’. (Photo Credit: Yoga With Adriene)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Rupee gains 11 paise against dollar in early trade

Foreign investors put in Rs 1,229.35 crore in stocks on net basis yesterday, according to the provisional data. (Photo: PTI)

IMF’s growth prediction helps markets continue winning momentum

A new LTCG tax on equities would not only hurt market sentiment, but can also hurt domestic equity flows, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts.

Sensex ends above 36,000, Nifty breaches 11,000-mark on IMF boost

NSE Nifty advanced to 11,000-mark from 10,000 in six months.

Gold futures rise 0.19 per cent on global cues

Meanwhile, gold was trading 0.19 per cent higher at USD 1,335.60 an ounce in Singapore.

Sensex breaches 36,000 mark, Nifty trades above 11,000 level

The gauge had rallied 1,026.96 points in the previous four back-to-back record-setting sessions.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham