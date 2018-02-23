search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, Market

Sensex above 34,000 kicks off March series on a positive note

PTI
Published Feb 23, 2018, 4:16 pm IST
Updated Feb 23, 2018, 4:19 pm IST
Sensex hit session's high of 34,167, but finally, gauge settled higher by 322 points, or 0.95 per cent, at 34,142.
The broader NSE Nifty also stayed in the positive zone and touched a high of 10,499.10 before closing 108.35 points, or 1.04 per cent, higher at 10,491.05.
 The broader NSE Nifty also stayed in the positive zone and touched a high of 10,499.10 before closing 108.35 points, or 1.04 per cent, higher at 10,491.05.

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex on Friday reclaimed the 34,000-level, surging about 323 points to end at one-week high of 34,142.15 as March derivative series got off to a strong start amid a firming trend on other Asian bourses.

In addition, the rupee rising to to 64.76 against the US dollar (intra-day) and sustained pumping of funds by DIIs also supported the recovery.

 

Tracking positive Asian cues and building-up of bets following the beginning of the March derivatives series, the 30-stock index opened positive at 33,832 and rallied to regain the key 34,000-mark.

The Sensex hit the session's high of 34,167.60, but finally, the gauge settled higher by 322.65 points, or 0.95 per cent, at 34,142.15, a level last seen on February 15.

The index had shed 25.36 points in the previous session.

The broader NSE Nifty also stayed in the positive zone and touched a high of 10,499.10 before closing 108.35 points, or 1.04 per cent, higher at 10,491.05.

For the week, the Sensex recorded 131.39 points, or 0.38 per cent; while Nifty gained 38.75 points, or 0.37 per cent.

Stock markets have been under pressure recently amid continued worries about the fallout from a massive Rs 11,400 crore fraud that hit Punjab National Bank, and concerns that the Reserve Bank could soon move to raise interest rates to check accelerating inflation.

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Visakhapatnam – Beat the Budget with Air Asia

Soar into the land beyond dreams with AirAsia
 

OnePlus 6 previewed: iPhone X-like notch, dual camera and more

Leaked renders of Oppo R15 (credit: Weibo)
 

Couple together for 65 years die within hours of each other

Couple together for 65 years die within hours of each other holding hands. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Rich parents fake own murders to catch son who hired hitman to kill them

Rich parents fake own murders to catch son who hired hitman to kill them. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Dog who slept beside his master's grave every night for 10 years dies

Dog named Captain who slept beside his master's grave in Cordoba every night for 10 years dies. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Mi Max 2: Which is a better choice at Rs 13,999?

If a good camera is one of your primary requirements, the Redmi Note 5 Pro is a better choice.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Sensex surges 200 points, Nifty above 10,400-level

Asian markets were trading higher as investors continue to debate the outlook for central bank policy normalisation and the impact of higher bond yields.

Gold futures drop on weak global cues, profit-booking

Globally, gold prices fell 0.37 per cent to USD 1,326.50 an ounce in Singapore.

Sensex jumps 107 points as March F&O series opens strong

The NSE Nifty 50 recovered 39.85 points, or 0.38 per cent, to 10,422.55.

Rupee recovers 17 paise against US dollar

On Thursday, rupee had plunged by 28 paise to end at a new three-month low of 65.04 against the US dollar.

Sensex falls on F&O expiry day; Feb series down 6.18 per cent

NSE barometer Nifty finished 14.75 points, or 0.14 per cent, down at 10,382.70 after shuttling between 10,340.65 and 10,393.15.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham