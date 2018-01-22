search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, Market

Sensex hits new peak at 35,664.01, Nifty at 10,926.45

PTI
Published Jan 22, 2018, 10:03 am IST
Updated Jan 22, 2018, 10:03 am IST
The 30-share index rose by 152.43 points, or 0.42 per cent, to hit a new high of 35,664.01.
The 50-share NSE Nifty added 31.75 points, or 0.29 per cent, at 10,926.45 -- a fresh intra-day high.
 The 50-share NSE Nifty added 31.75 points, or 0.29 per cent, at 10,926.45 -- a fresh intra-day high.

Mumbai: The key stock indices Sensex and Nifty jumped to new highs in early session on foreign fund inflows and persistent buying in bluechips like RIL that posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings.

The 30-share index rose by 152.43 points, or 0.42 per cent, to hit a new high of 35,664.01, surpassing its previous intra-day record of 35,542.17 hit on Friday (January 19).

 

The 50-share NSE Nifty added 31.75 points, or 0.29 per cent, at 10,926.45 -- a fresh intra-day high. The gauge had hit 10,906.85 during the day on Friday.

Sentiment remained upbeat after Reliance Industries on Friday reported better-than-expected 25.1 per cent jump in Q3 net profit at Rs 9,423 crore.

Shares of Reliance Industries was quoting 2.16 per cent higher at Rs 949.45.

ONGC rose the most by 4.86 per cent among Sensex scrips after it got go ahead to acquire the government's entire 51.11 per cent stake in HPCL for Rs 36,915 crore.

Other prominent gainers include HDFC Bank, HDFC, Yes Bank, Adani Ports, Coal India, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, Kotak Bank and Power Grid.

Foreign funds bought shares worth Rs 988.25 crore, while domestic institutional investors made purchases worth Rs 209.86 crore on Friday, as per provisional data.

In the Asian region, Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.22 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.02 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei down 0.20 per cent in their early deals.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.21 per cent higher on Friday.

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Indian teen abandoned by family over facial tumour undergoes surgery to remove it

Teenager in Indian has large facial tumour removed. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here's why you can't fight your carb craving

New study reveals why you cannot say no to carbs sometimes. (Photo: Pexels)
 

Helicopter pilots become first active-duty same-sex couple to marry

The captains, who are now stationed together at Fort Bliss in Texas, were married in front of 150 family members and friends, 34 of whom were military officers. (Facebook Screengrab/ Vincent Franchino)
 

South Africa vs India 3rd Test: Ajinkya Rahane set for Johannesburg comeback

Sunday's practice session at the Wanderers was any indication, there is a possibility of Ajinkya Rahane being drafted back into the playing XI for the inconsequential third Test starting here on Wednesday. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Steve Smith rubbishes ball-tampering claims as Australia lose ODI series vs England

"It was all spit. People said something about lip balm. If you look at my lips they are pretty dry. I certainly didn't have any of that on," said Steve Smith. (Photo: AP)
 

L'Oreal Paris latest ad stars Hijab-wearing model

The advertisement had a diverse cast of women with different hairstyles, donned in neutral colours with soothing block backgrounds. (Instagram Screengrab/ Amenaoffoicial)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Rupee depreciates 10 paise against US dollar in early trade

A record opening in the domestic equity market capped the rupee's losses.

Rupee continues good run, gains another 16 paise against dollar

Rupee is trading at 63.70 against the dollar in opening session rising for a third straight day on increased selling of US currency by exporters and banks.

Markets end at new highs on reforms, earnings push

The 50-share NSE Nifty settled higher by 77.70 points, or 0.72 per cent, at 10,894.70.

Bull run may not be forever

The total market capitalisation was under Rs 1 lakh crores. 1991-92 bull run pushed it by nearly three and a half times. (Photo: File/ANI)

Sensex, Nifty hit fresh highs; bank stocks drive rally

Foreign investors have been supporting the ongoing rally by pumping sizeable funds into domestic markets.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham