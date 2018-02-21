search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, Market

Sensex recovers 141 points, snaps 3-day downtrend

PTI
Published Feb 21, 2018, 4:17 pm IST
Updated Feb 21, 2018, 4:17 pm IST
50-share NSE Nifty ended up 37.05 points, or 0.36 per cent, at 10,397.45 points.
The 30-scrip gauge had lost 593.88 points in the previous three sessions.
 The 30-scrip gauge had lost 593.88 points in the previous three sessions.

Mumbai: Snapping its three-day losing streak, the BSE Sensex on Wednesday recovered by over 141 points on value-buying by domestic investors in IT, banking, FMCG and oil and gas stocks amid firming trend on Asian bourses.

Also, a slide in crude oil prices boosted sentiments. However, investors appeared cautious ahead of the expiry of derivative contracts for February tomorrow and also in view of developments around the massive PNB fraud, weakening trading momentum, brokers said.

 

Sustained buying by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) and a firm trend in Asia and a lower opening in Europe with investors awaiting the release of minutes from the US Federal Reserve's policy meeting later today also influenced sentiments, they said.

The 30-share Sensex, after touching the day's high of 33,911.36, succumbed to profit-booking and hit a low of 33,702.50 before settling 141.27 points, or 0.42 per cent, higher at 33,844.86.

The 30-scrip gauge had lost 593.88 points in the previous three sessions, largely dragged down by sustained foreign fund outflows and falling rupee concerns.

The 50-share NSE Nifty ended up 37.05 points, or 0.36 per cent, at 10,397.45 points. Intra-day, it shuttled between 10,426.10 and 10,349.60.

Stocks of IT companies rose on Wednesday due to the positive outlook given by industry lobby Nasscom.

The industry body said that export revenue in 2018-19 (Apr-Mar) will grow at 7-9 per cent, driven by digital technologies. Shares of IT, teck, FMCG, oil and gas and banking ended in the positive zone, rising up to 2.20 per cent.

On a net basis, DIIs bought shares worth Rs 1,437.24 crore, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 850.35 crore on Tuesday, as per provisional data released by stock exchanges. 

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Visakhapatnam – Beat the Budget with Air Asia

Air Asia us offering #BeatTheBudget fares to soar into new skies on new flight routes, one can now travel to Kuala Lumpur from Visakhapatnam at a fare of INR 1,999 only.
 

Parents come and ask me how to make their daughters good wrestlers: Sakshi Malik

Asked how she prepares mentally ahead of each bout, the grappler stated it all boiled down to training well. (Photo: PTI)
 

Amitabh Bachchan faces Twitter fury over apparent dig at Harsha Bhogle, commentators

Back in 2016, Bachchan had hit back at Indian commentators following the Men in Blue’s thrilling victory over Bangladesh in the ICC World Twenty20. (Photo: AP)
 

Scientists believe pigeons could help us tackle human diseases

Scientists believe pigeons could help us tackle human diseases. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Woman overhears man bragging about cheating girlfriend, uses Facebook to warn her

Meanwhile the search for the cheater is still going on (Photo: Facebook/AFP)
 

Jailed suspected drug dealer hasn’t used loo for 34 days and counting

The 24-year-old Lemarr Chambers has now spent 34 days behind bars while police wait for him to excrete drugs they believe he swallowed. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Sensex up 112 points in late morning

Major gainers were TCS 1.74 per cent, Dr Reddy 1.36 per cent, ITC 1.18 per cent, Kotak Bank 1.14 per cent, Infosys 1.08 per cent and Reliance 0.66 per cent.

Gold futures slide 0.31 per cent on weak overseas cues

Gold prices fell 0.17 per cent to USD 1,326.50 an ounce in Singapore on Wednesday.

Sensex rises 208 points; Nifty tops 10,400-mark ahead of F&O expiry

Sectoral indices led by IT, Teck, consumer durables and realty stocks were in the green, rising up to 0.91 per cent.

Rupee in free fall, slips 8 paise to fresh 3-month low

Heavy demand for American currency from importers, persistent outflows by foreign funds and dollar's strength against other currencies overseas weighed on domestic unit. (Photo: PTI)

Sensex sinks 287 points; PNB falls for 3rd day

BSE 30-share barometer, after a robust start, advanced to a high of 34,508.24 in morning trade.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham