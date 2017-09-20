Sensex ends flat at 32,400.51 ahead of Federal Reserve's policy outcome 

Mumbai: The benchmark BSE Sensex ended flat at 32,400.51 points after a range-bound trade as investors awaited the US Federal Reserve's policy decision for further direction.

After opening higher at 32,467.10 points, the Sensex slipped into the negative zone to touch a low of 32,383.82 in day trade.

The 30-share index finally settled down 1.86 points, or 0.01 per cent, at 32,400.51. The gauge had lost 21.39 points in Tuesday’s cautious trade.

The Nifty after shuttling between 10,171.05 and 10,134.20, ended the day lower by 6.40 points or 0.06 per cent at 10,141.15.

Among major gainers, ITC, Reliance Industries, Dr Reddy's and HDFC rose up to 3 per cent.

HeromotoCorp fell the most by 2.29 per cent among Sensex scrips. Tata Motors Hindustan Unilever, ICICI and Sun Pharma fell up to 2 per cent.

Bharti Airtel recovered from early losses to end 0.39 per cent higher even as regulator Trai announced slashing of mobile call connection charge by more than half to 6 paise a minute and said no rate will apply from January 1, 2020, a move that may benefit newcomer Reliance Jio.