search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, Market

PNB fallout weighs on markets, Sensex plunges 236 points to end at 33,774

PTI
Published Feb 19, 2018, 4:40 pm IST
Updated Feb 19, 2018, 4:40 pm IST
Sensex plunged by 236.10 points, or 0.69 per cent, to end at 33,774.66 after touching a low of 33,554.37 intra-day.
BSE Sensex on Monday cracked below the 34,000-mark by plunging over 236 points to end at a nearly two-month low of 33,774.66 on sustained selling in PSU. (Photo: File)
 BSE Sensex on Monday cracked below the 34,000-mark by plunging over 236 points to end at a nearly two-month low of 33,774.66 on sustained selling in PSU. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex on Monday cracked below the 34,000-mark by plunging over 236 points to end at a nearly two-month low of 33,774.66 on sustained selling in PSU, metal and banking counters amid the massive PNB fraud weighing on investors' sentiment.

Moreover, renewed concerns that a rebound in global crude oil prices will have an adverse impact on fiscal deficit too kept participants cautious.

 

Shares of Punjab National Bank (PNB) fell about 8 per cent, extending the decline for a fourth straight session, following the Rs 11,400-crore fraud at its Brady Road branch, Mumbai.

Also Read: Sensex drops 195 points in afternoon trade, Nifty at 10,400

The stock has fallen nearly 31 per cent in four straight sessions since the bank detected the fraud.

Last Wednesday, the PSU lender said it had detected a fraud in which diamond jewellery designer Nirav Modi allegedly acquired fraudulent letters of undertaking (LoUs) from one of its branches for overseas credit from other Indian lenders, and the matter is being probed by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate, among other agencies.

The 30-share Sensex barometer, which had lost 286.71 points in the previous session on Friday, plunged by 236.10 points, or 0.69 per cent, to end at 33,774.66 after touching a low of 33,554.37 intra-day.

This is the weakest closing since December 21, 2017 when it had closed at 33,756.20.

Also, the broader Nifty too declined by 73.90 points, or 0.71 per cent, to end at 10,378.40. It stayed in the negative terrain through the session and a hit a low of 10,302.75.

Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) continued selling on domestic bourses. On net basis, they sold shares worth Rs 1,065.99 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) made purchases to the tune of Rs 1,127.78 crore on Friday, provisional data showed.

Globally, in the Asian region, Japan's Nikkei rose 1.33 per cent, while markets in Hong Kong and China remained shut on Monday on account of a public holiday. European markets were higher in their early deals.

Tags: sensex, nifty, stock market close, punjab national bank
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Vizag – Beat the Budget with Air Asia

Air Asia us offering #BeatTheBudget fares to soar into new skies on new flight routes, one can now travel to Kuala Lumpur from Visakhapatnam at a fare of INR 1,999 only.
 

Watch: Dog who lost five puppies adopts baby Capuchin monkey

The pair has been inseparable since residents of the Olaya Herrera neighbourhood introduced the two. (Photo: Youtube Screengrab)
 

Disha’s alleged diktats for Tiger will make you go WTF, Ayesha also unhappy with her?

Tiger Shroff with sister Krishna, rumoured girlfriend and co-star Disha Patani and mother Ayesha at an event.
 

Mercedes' 3100hp hyper'boat' for the sea is a 225kph monster

Housing a 3100hp racing engine in a hull made out of carbon fibre and Kevlar allows this ‘superboat’ to do 225kph on water, which is an outrageous speed on water. (Photo: Mercedes Benz)
 

2018 Winter Olympics: Figure skater braves wardrobe malfunction to win plaudits

The mishap happened when the 22-year-old Gabriella Papadakis leaned backwards early on and her partner, Guillaume Cizeron inadvertently unclipped the back of her green costume. The duo were still able to finish their short dance as Papadakis tried to keep her chest covered, but she left the ice in tears. (Photo: AFP)
 

Belly button reshaping is the latest cosmetic surgery trend

Many are opting to have belly button reshaping procedures. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Sensex drops 195 points in afternoon trade, Nifty at 10,400

Foreign portfolio investors sold shares worth Rs 1,065.99 crore on net basis, while domestic institutional investors bought equities to the tune of Rs 1,127.78 crore last Friday. (Photo: File)

Sensex sinks 287 points; PNB falls for 3rd day

BSE 30-share barometer, after a robust start, advanced to a high of 34,508.24 in morning trade.

Sensex pares morning gains, falls over nearly 200 points

The BSE Sensex trading down 198.25 points, or 0.58 per cent, at 34,326.61.

Gold futures remain up, gain 0.33 per cent on firm overseas cues

Gold rose 0.41 per cent to USD 1,358.80 an ounce in Singapore after a weak US dollar boosted the appeal of the metal as a safe bet.

Sensex rises 196 points, Nifty reclaims 10,600-mark

The NSE Nifty rose by 60.90 points, or 0.57 per cent, to 10.606.40.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham