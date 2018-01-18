search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, Market

Sensex hits another peak of 35,476; Nifty at 10,887 mark

PTI
Published Jan 18, 2018, 10:02 am IST
Updated Jan 18, 2018, 10:02 am IST
The 30-share index rallied by 394.88 points, or 1.12 per cent, to hit the peak of 35,476.70.
All the sectoral indices, led by banking, FMCG and capital goods were trading in the positive zone with gains up to 1.92 per cent.
 All the sectoral indices, led by banking, FMCG and capital goods were trading in the positive zone with gains up to 1.92 per cent.

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex continued its record-setting spree for a second day, scaling a new high of 35,476.70 in opening trade on Thursday as banking stocks led rally on sustained foreign fund inflows.

Also, the broader NSE Nifty zoomed to a new high of 10,887.10. The 30-share index rallied by 394.88 points, or 1.12 per cent, to hit the peak of 35,476.70, breaching its previous intra-day high of 35,118.61 hit on Wednesday.

 

Foreign investors put in Rs 625.13 crore in stocks on net basis on Wednesday, while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 168.61 crore, provisional data showed.

All the sectoral indices, led by banking, FMCG and capital goods were trading in the positive zone with gains up to 1.92 per cent. The 50-share NSE Nifty gained 98.55 points, or 0.91 per cent, to trade at lifetime high of 10,887.10.

The gauge had touched an intra-day high of 10,803 in yesterday's trade. In the banking space, Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank, SBI, Axis Bank, Kotak Bank, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank were prominent gainers.

Stocks of Hindustan Unilever were up by 0.81 per cent to Rs 1,382.95 after the company posted better-than-expected earnings yesterday. Hero MotoCorp, M&M, L&T, Dr Reddy's, ITC Ltd, Bajaj Auto, ONGC and Sun Pharma were the other gainers during initial trade.

Brokers said continued buying by foreign funds as well as retail investors after the government's decision to slash its additional borrowing requirement for the current fiscal to Rs 20,000 crore from Rs 50,000 crore, estimated earlier and encouraging Q3 earnings by some bluechip companies lifted the key indices to new highs.

Besides, a firm trend in the global markets also boosted sentiments, they said

Among other Asian markets, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.41 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei rose 0.46 per cent in early trade today. Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.32 per cent.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 1.25 per cent higher in Wednesday's trade.

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Teenager gets throat ripped open while eating sandwich

The rare condition sees white blood cells build up in the lining of the tube con necting the mouth and stomach, which can lead to tearing and choking. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)
 

Twinkle Khanna to talk about PadMan at the The Oxford University

Twinkle khanna is a producer of 'PadMan'.
 

Is it time to drop Cheteshwar Pujara from Indian Test team?

Cheteshwar Pujara’s record plunges to 843 runs in 16 Tests and 31 innings, with a solitary hundred, which came in South Africa in 2013, and three fifties against his name, and at an average of 27.19, a whopping 23.90 less than his career average of 51.09 when India travel to England, New Zealand, Australia and South Africa. (Photo: AP)
 

Researchers link gum disease to deadliest types of cancer

Researchers link gum disease to deadliest types of cancer. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here's why periods can get worse in winter

Expert explains whyt periods can get worse in the winter. (Photo: AFP)
 

Senators grill social media companies over terrorist posts

Lawmakers acknowledged that the companies, especially Google and Facebook, have come a long way when it comes to weeding out extremist material. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Rupee advances 5 paise against dollar

Domestic equity markets soaring to new highs and the dollar losing sheen against some other currencies overseas also supported the local unit.

Sensex hits 35,000 for first time, Nifty at all-time high at 10,760

Bombay Stock Exchange.

Sensex up 126 points in late morning deals

Asian markets were trading weak as traders took a breather after a record rally in New Year. (Photo: PTI)

Gold futures fall 0.19 per cent on profit-booking, global cues

Globally, gold fell 0.19 per cent to USD 1,335.40 an ounce in Singapore.

Sensex advances 70 points in volatile trade; IT stocks gain

Infosys and TCS rose up to 2.24 per cent as investors indulged in expanding their positions.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham