search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Shardul Thakur got the breakthrough for India by removing Hashim Amla. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| South Africa vs India, 6th ODI: Shardul Thakur strikes, removes Aiden Markram
 
Business, Market

Sensex sinks 287 points; PNB falls for 3rd day

PTI
Published Feb 16, 2018, 4:18 pm IST
Updated Feb 16, 2018, 4:18 pm IST
NSE Nifty settled day 93.20 points lower at 10,452.30 after shuttling between 10,612.90 and 10,434.05.
BSE 30-share barometer, after a robust start, advanced to a high of 34,508.24 in morning trade.
 BSE 30-share barometer, after a robust start, advanced to a high of 34,508.24 in morning trade.

Mumbai: Giving up early gains, benchmark Sensex tumbled 287 points to end at 34,010.76 today on widespread selling in auto, metal, PSU, capital goods, realty and banking counters.

Shares of Punjab National Bank continued to reel under selling pressure for the third consecutive day after the detection of a massive Rs 11,400-crore fraud.

 

It ended lower by 2.10 per cent.

The BSE 30-share barometer, after a robust start, advanced to a high of 34,508.24 in morning trade.

However, it succumbed to across-the-board profit-booking in the later part of the session to touch a low of 33,957.33, before settling 286.71 points, or 0.84 per cent down at 34,010.76.

The NSE Nifty settled the day 93.20 points or 0.88 per cent lower at 10,452.30 after shuttling between 10,612.90 and 10,434.05.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 240.29 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 49.92 crore yesterday, as per provisional data.

Sentiment turned weak after the country's trade gap soared to USD 16.3 billion in January on account of a 26.1 per cent increase in imports to USD 40.68 billion due to increased inbound shipments of crude oil, as per data released by the commerce ministry.

India's exports grew by 9 per cent to USD 24.38 billion in January, helped by a healthy growth in shipments of chemicals, engineering goods and petroleum products.

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market, pnb shares
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Will Elon Musk's sports car collide with Earth?

Elon Musk had tweeted out soon after the launch that the car had overshot the trajectory by a few points and was instead headed into the asteroid belt.
 

No more free photos on the Internet: Google

Google wants users to visit the websites that host these images and bring traction to their pages, thus aiding their businesses. (Representative Image: Pexels)
 

Blade flies off from lawnmower slicing teenager's head in half

The police are investigating her death and it isn’t clear who was responsible for the maintenance of the mower (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Video: Clumsy burglar accidentally knocks down his partner in failed robbery

Shanghai police even mocked the clumsy robbers (Photo: YouTube)
 

LIVE| South Africa vs India, 6th ODI: Shardul Thakur strikes, removes Aiden Markram

Shardul Thakur got the breakthrough for India by removing Hashim Amla. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Brave dog dies saving owner from bear attack

Facing the bear head on, the brave dog took it upon himself to rescue Parisi and the other dogs that were with them. (Instagram Screengrab/ mmspets)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Sensex pares morning gains, falls over nearly 200 points

The BSE Sensex trading down 198.25 points, or 0.58 per cent, at 34,326.61.

Gold futures remain up, gain 0.33 per cent on firm overseas cues

Gold rose 0.41 per cent to USD 1,358.80 an ounce in Singapore after a weak US dollar boosted the appeal of the metal as a safe bet.

Sensex rises 196 points, Nifty reclaims 10,600-mark

The NSE Nifty rose by 60.90 points, or 0.57 per cent, to 10.606.40.

Rupee up 6 paise against US dollar in early trade

A higher opening in the domestic equity market gave the uptrend some momentum. (Photo: AP)

Stocks gain 0.42 per cent after relief rally on easing inflation worries

The 30-share barometer rose by 141.52 points, or 0.41 per cent, to close at 34,297.47.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham