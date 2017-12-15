search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, Market

Sensex zooms 358 points as exit polls predict BJP's win in Gujarat, Himachal

PTI
Published Dec 15, 2017, 10:02 am IST
Updated Dec 15, 2017, 10:17 am IST
Exit polls predict BJP's victory in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. Nifty also seen trading 1.07 per cent up at 10,362.30.
The impact was visible as all sectoral indices led by metal and capital goods jumped by up to 1.87 per cent.
 The impact was visible as all sectoral indices led by metal and capital goods jumped by up to 1.87 per cent.

Mumbai: Riding high on exit polls that predict a BJP victory in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, the Sensex shot up 358 points on Friday, aided by heavy liquidity and a surging rupee.

The ruling BJP at the Centre looks headed for a win in both Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly elections, according to a string of exit polls by survey agencies.

 

The impact was visible as all sectoral indices led by metal and capital goods jumped by up to 1.87 per cent.

The 30-share Sensex climbed 358.11 points, or 1.07 per cent, to 33,605.11. It had gained 193.66 points in the previous session. The 50-share NSE Nifty too went up 110.20 points, or 1.07 per cent, to 10,362.30.

In the forex market, the rupee appreciated 23 paise to 64.11.

Prominent gainers include Adani Ports, Bajaj Auto, HDFC Bank, L&T and Tata Steel, rising by up to 2.48 per cent.

Globally, at other Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.88 per cent while Shanghai Composite shed 0.48 per cent in early trade today. Hong Kong's Hang Seng too fell 0.96 per cent.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.31 per cent down on Thursday.

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Men with ‘dad bods’ get more matches on online dating apps

Men who carry a few extra pounds around the stomach are looked at being more attractive that those who are tall or thin.
 

Here's how you can make your date feel special

Ditch your regular cinema visits and find out about such festivals taking place near you where you both can get entertained. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

FCC kills net neutrality amidst protests, legal challenge expected

Net neutrality is the principle that internet providers treat all web traffic equally, and it’s pretty much how the internet has worked since its creation.
 

Women reach their peak happiness after their partners die: Survey

Women are happiest at 85, survey reveals. (Photo: Pexels)
 

I’d have broken that man’s leg: Kangana backs Zaira over armrest issue in incident

After actresses like Sridevi, Madhuri Dixit and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kangana Ranaut has reacted to Zaira Wasim's viral video.
 

Doctor allegedly encourages woman to have more sex to treat bipolar disorder

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Rupee jumps 23 paise on exit poll findings

Dollar lost some mojo against the euro after the European Central Bank left its policy rates and stimulus measures intact. (Photo: AP)

Gold futures rise 0.72 per cent on positive global cues

Globally, gold rose 0.17 per cent to USD 1,257.50 an ounce in Singapore.

Stocks open in green ahead of Gujarat exit polls

The NSE Nifty rose 37.70 points, or 0.36 per cent, to 10,230.65.

Rupee pushes up 16 paise against dollar after Fed rate hike

The central bank kept its policy outlook on additional increases for 2018 and 2019 unchanged.

Sensex drops 175 points on ADB forecast, macro worries

Bombay Stock Exchange.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham