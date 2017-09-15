Business, Market

Sensex extends gains for 7th day despite London explosion, North Korea tensions

PTI
Published Sep 15, 2017, 4:34 pm IST
Updated Sep 15, 2017, 4:36 pm IST
The Asian markets ended mixed on a flurry of selling and European shares too were in negative in early trade.
The BSE benchmark on Friday edged higher by 30.68 points in a volatile trade on Friday.
Mumbai: The BSE benchmark on Friday edged higher by 30.68 points, or 0.10 per cent to close at 32,272.61 in a volatile trade as gains in IT, auto, oil and banking stocks helped it extend winning streak for a seventh day amid lingering worries about North Korea. 

The 50-share NSE Nifty, however, ended 1.20 points down, or 0.01 per cent, at 10,085.40 after hovering between 10,043.65 and 10,115.15 on alternate bouts of buying and selling. 

On a weekly basis, the Sensex rose by 585.09 points, or 1.84 per cent while the Nifty gained 150.60 points or 1.51 per cent. 

The 30-share Sensex had opened lower and the day's low touched 32,138.38 in early deals. However emergence of buying in the last hour of the trade helped the index wipe-off losses and close up 30.68 points, or 0.10 per cent at 32,272.61. 

The Asian markets ended mixed on a flurry of selling and European shares too were in negative in early trade following an explosion on an underground train at a busy station in southwest London on Friday.

North Korea on Friday fired off its second missile over Japan.

Tags: bse sensex, nifty, north korea missile, london explosion
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


