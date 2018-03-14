search on deccanchronicle.com
Business, Market

Sensex down 150 points, Nifty slips below 10,400

PTI
Published Mar 14, 2018, 10:14 am IST
Updated Mar 14, 2018, 10:14 am IST
Sectoral indices led by metal, PSU, realty, oil and gas, auto and bank stocks were trading in negative zone, falling up to 0.87 pc.
NSE Nifty fell 37.90 points or 0.36 per cent to 10,388.95.
 NSE Nifty fell 37.90 points or 0.36 per cent to 10,388.95.

Mumbai: The benchmark BSE Sensex drifted 150 points lower and the NSE Nifty slipped below the 10,400-mark in early deals on Wednesday on selling in metal, PSU and realty counters amid weak global cues.

Asian stocks declined following an overnight slide in US equities after President Donald Trump replaced his Secretary of State Rex Tillerson with CIA Director Mike Pompeo, extending a shake-up of his administration, spurring concerns about a one-sided approach to international trade.

 

The 30-share index dropped 166.17 points or 0.49 per cent to 33,690.61. The gauge had lost 61.16 points in the previous session.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty fell 37.90 points or 0.36 per cent to 10,388.95.

Sectoral indices led by metal, PSU, realty, oil and gas, auto, power and bank stocks were trading in the negative zone, falling up to 0.87 per cent.

Banking shares such as SBI, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Bank of India, Yes Bank, Andhra Bank and Canara Bank also declined up to 2.30 per cent.

However, TCS, Infosys, Maruti Suzuki, Dr Reddy's, L&T and Asian Paints trading in the green, gaining up to 0.74 per cent.

PNB stocks fell 4.23 per cent to Rs 93.85 after reports that the bank's exposure to alleged fraud may be over $2 billion.

Shares of Gitanjali Gems cracked 4.90 per cent to Rs 13.60 after National Stock Exchange (NSE) levied penalty on the company for failure to file financial results for quarter-ended 31 December.

Brokers said that the sentiment remained negative on weak trend in other Asian markets following a drop in Wall Street as US President Donald Trump replaced his secretary of state, and plans to impose new tariffs on China.

Meanwhile, on a net basis, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,613.39 crore while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) also bought shares worth Rs 7,028.42 crore on Tuesday, provisional data showed.

In the Asian region, Japan's Nikkei fell 1.03 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 1.18 per cent in early trade.

China's Shanghai Composite index too down 0.46 per cent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.68 per cent lower in Wednesday's trade.

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No person is 100 per cent straight, says study

Contrary to societal promotions of heterosexuality being the ‘norm’, most researchers at Cornell University found most people get aroused by both genders. (Photo: AFP)
 

Daiwa 24-inch LED TV with in-built soundbar launched in India for Rs 8,499

With a customisable backlight mode, the company claims that this LED TV has the lowest power consumption in the market.
 

Hasin Jahan: Mohammed Shami is threatening me using unknown WhatsApp numbers

Hasin Jahan claimed that her cricketer husband Mohammed Shami is threatening her and calling me from unknown numbers. (Photo: PTI / AFP)
 

Google brings free, high-speed Wi-Fi to 56+ locations

Google Station now counts roughly 8 million users a month in India, where the program began in 2016.
 

Ziox Tubelight feature phone launched in India for Rs 915

The device comes in two colour variants — black and white colours.
 

Mohammed Shami-Hasin Jahan saga: Jahan seeks West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's support

Hasin Jahan, in a press conference at the Bankshall Court, sought the West Bengal’s Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's intervention, reiterating that there's no question of reconciliation with her cricketer husband Mohammed Shami. (Photo: BCCI / PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Rupee opens 2 paise higher against US dollar

The dollar weakened against some currencies overseas after after US President Donald Trump sacked Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

PSBs wrote off Rs 28,000 crore in FY18

This includes Rs 20,339 crore written off by the State Bank of India .

Sensex drops 61 points, Nifty ends flat as TCS falls over 5 per cent

Stock markets remained volatile throughout the day amid mixed Asian markets as investors awaited the US inflation data later in the day for cues about the pace of Fed rate hikes. (Photo: File)

Sensex cautious on weak global cues; TCS cracks 5 per cent

Sectoral indices led by consumer durables, capital goods, realty, bankex, oil & gas, PSU, FMCG, healthcare and auto were trading in the green, rising up to 0.66 per cent. (Photo: AP)

Sensex mimics global markets, rises 600 points

Nifty soared 194.55 points or 1.90 per cent to end the session at 10,421.40.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham