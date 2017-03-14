Business, Market

Nifty hits record 9,123 after huge Modi victory in UP elections

PTI
Published Mar 14, 2017, 10:12 am IST
Updated Mar 14, 2017, 10:31 am IST
The record was set in first trading session since election results came out over weekend.
Mumbai: The BJP's landslide victory in UP and Uttarakhand worked wonders for the market as the Nifty hit an all-time high of 9,123 and the Sensex soared 616 points in opening trade today after a gush of capital inflows.

What made mood more buoyant was better than expected industrial output numbers. IIP (index of industrial production) in January bounced back by expanding 2.7 per cent year-on-year.

All sectoral indices led by bank, capital goods and realty were in the positive zone with gains up to 2.20 per cent. The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 188.20 points, or 2.10 per cent, to record an all-time high of 9,122.75 intra-day, surpassing its previous corresponding figure of 9,119.20 on March 4, 2015.

The 30-share Sensex too zoomed 615.70 points, or 2.12 per cent, to trade at 29,561.93, a level last seen on March 4, 2015. The gauge had gained 44.29 points in the past two sessions.

Markets were shut yesterday on account of Holi. Sentiment turned extremely bullish as the BJP's huge victory in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand is seen as giving a fillip to the government's reform agenda, which triggered a flurry of buying by participants, including foreign and domestic institutional investors.

Besides, expectations of more liquidity in bourses had a positive impact, traders added. Sectorally, the BSE bank index gained the most, rising 2.20 per cent, followed by capital goods 2.10 per cent and realty by 1.61 per cent.

In rest of Asia, Shanghai Composite and Hong Kong's Hang Seng were up while Japan's Nikkei dropped in early trade today as investors look ahead to the Federal Reserve's policy meeting this week.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.10 per cent yesterday.

Tags: nifty, nse, bse, sensex, up election 2017, bjp, narendra modi
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

Weakening dollar against other currencies overseas supported rupee here.

Rupee zooms 42 paise on BJP win, positive IIP numbers

Stock markets zooming to new highs with NSE Nifty hitting a record 9,122.75 kept rupee going.
14 Mar 2017 10:05 AM
Rupee had weakened over past few weeks.

Rupee NDFs rise after Modi's win in India's biggest state

The rupee gained around 0.5 per cent in one-month non-deliverable forwards.
13 Mar 2017 12:29 PM

More From Market

Rupee zooms 42 paise on BJP win, positive IIP numbers

Weakening dollar against other currencies overseas supported rupee here.

Stock prices can slow Sensex rise

The S&P BSE Sensex is trading at a price-earnings multiple of nearly 22 times, which is high compared with 23 times underlying earnings reached in July 2016, which was a five-year high.

Markets set to gain after Modi's landslide victory in Uttar Pradesh

A trader at BSE.

BSE to phase out weekly and monthly price bands for stocks

Traders during a session at BSE.

Rupee NDFs rise after Modi's win in India's biggest state

Rupee had weakened over past few weeks.
