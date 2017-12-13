search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Sri Lankan skipper Thisara Perera (left) has asked for a Dharamshala-like performance from his team to win second ODI against Rohit Sharma's (right) Team India in Mohali. (Photo:PTI) LIVE| IND vs SL 2nd ODI: Sri Lanka elect to bowl, Washington Sundar makes India debut
 
Business, Market

Weak economic data pull Sensex down, Nifty slides too

PTI
Published Dec 13, 2017, 10:09 am IST
Updated Dec 13, 2017, 11:13 am IST
Sensex fell 105 points after disappointing economic data forced investors to tighten their exposure.
The NSE Nifty slipped 29.60 points, or 0.28 per cent, to 10,210.55. (Photo: AP)
 The NSE Nifty slipped 29.60 points, or 0.28 per cent, to 10,210.55. (Photo: AP)

Mumbai: Key stock barometer Sensex fell 105 points on Wednesday after disappointing economic data forced investors to tighten their exposure.

Surging oil prices and a sluggish trend in Asian markets brought pain, too.

 

The 30-share gauge declined 104.55 points, or 0.31 per cent, at 33,123.44. FMCG, banking and power indices retreated by up to 0.16 per cent.

The gauge had lost 227.80 points in the previous session.

The NSE Nifty slipped 29.60 points, or 0.28 per cent, to 10,210.55.

Market mood took a hit after government data, released after trading hours on Tuesday, showed that industrial production growth hit a 3-month low of 2.2 per cent in October and retail inflation jumped to a 15-month high of 4.88 per cent in November.

Investors brushed off another record close on Wall Street and looked forward to the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting outcome on Wednesday.

Japan's Nikkei shed 0.66 per cent while Shanghai Composite was down 0.12 per cent in early trade on Wednesday.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng, however, was up 0.22 per cent.

Meanwhile, the US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.49 per cent higher on Tuesday.

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

18 sixes! Chris Gayle smashes IPL, Twenty20 record in Bangladesh Premier League final

Chris Gayle created Twenty20 history as he hit 18 sixes on his way to an unbeaten 146 off 69 balls for Rangpur Riders against Dhaka Dynamites in Bangladesh Premier League final. (Photo: AP)
 

Shikhar Dhawan congratulates Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma on wedding with a bike photo

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in Italy and took to their social media channels to share the news with their fans. (Photo: Twitter / Anushka Sharma)
 

Creating authors out of children, Mumbai sees novel initiative

The idea for the initiative came to their mind when their self publishing arm The Write Place started getting a lot of talented young authors who would approach them to publish their books. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

New Star Wars like bionic arm may help amputees play instruments

The device is inspired by the bionic hand given to Luke Skywalker in Star Wars series (Photo: AFP)
 

Doctors in UAE replace toddler's malformed thumb using her index finger

Similar surgeries have helped people across the world (Photo: YouTube)
 

Study discovers why most babies are conceived during winter

Most babies are conceived during Christmas, study finds. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Rupee loses 16 paise against dollar on negative macro numbers

A lower opening in domestic stock markets, rise in global crude oil prices and a resurgent dollar against other currencies.

Sensex drops 228 points on rising oil worries, inflation in focus

Bombay Stock Exchange.

Stocks start with caution, macro data ahead

The 30-share index was lower by 94.02 points, or 0.28 per cent, at 33,361.77.

Rupee weakens 8 paise against dollar ahead of key macro data

Rupee is trading at 64.45 against dollar ahead of key macroeconomic data set for release later in the day amid foreign capital outflows. (Photo: PTI)

Gold perks up on positive global cues, silver gains

Globally, Gold edged higher as the dollar retreated on the back of lacklustre US wages data.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham