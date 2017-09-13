Business, Market

Sensex marginally higher, Nifty ends in red on late sell-off   

PTI
Published Sep 13, 2017, 4:26 pm IST
Updated Sep 13, 2017, 4:26 pm IST
Intra-day, the benchmark Sensex rallied about 190 points in initial trade on widespread gains.
The BSE Sensex advanced by 28 points to close at 32,186.41 on Wednesday. Photo: PTI
 The BSE Sensex advanced by 28 points to close at 32,186.41 on Wednesday. Photo: PTI

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex advanced by 28 points to close at 32,186.41 on Wednesday after early gains were undone by late sell-off by participants amid uninterrupted capital outflows by foreign funds.

Intra-day, the benchmark Sensex rallied about 190 points in initial trade on widespread gains.

Sentiment took a dramatic change particularly in the last one hour of trading with the lower opening of the European markets and investors started booking profits in broader markets at record levels, brokers said. Investors were cautions after retail inflation rose to a five-month high in August and industrial production grew by 1.2 per cent in July against 4.5 per cent a year ago.

The 30-share Sensex opened strong and stayed in the positive zone for the major part of the session to hit a high of 32,348.30, but succumbed to late sell-off by investors dragged in down to a low of 32,126.77, before ending 27.75 points, or 0.09 per cent higher at 32,186.41.

The gauge has now gained 524.44 points in five straight sessions.

The 50-share NSE Nifty which surged to 10,131.95, met with resistance and finally ended 13.75 points, or 0.14 per cent down at 10,079.30, breaking its four-session long winning streak. It had gained 176.85 points in the past four trading sessions.

Losses in BPCL, IOC, ITC Ltd, Indiabulls Housing and Eicher Motor dragged the index into the negative zone.

Globally, Asian markets mostly ended mixed with Hong Kong's Hang Seng falling 0.28 per cent, while Shanghai Composite Index rose by 0.14 per cent and Japan's Nikkei by 0.45 per cent.

Europe was also mixed, with Paris CAC 40 rising 0.06 per cent and Frankfurt up 0.01 per cent. UK's FTSE fell 0.56 per cent in early trade.

Tags: bse sensex, nifty, consumer inflation, iip data
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Related Stories

Sensex gains 57 points, Nifty holds 10k-mark despite rising inflation
Sensex breaches 32,000-mark ahead of macroeconomic data
Sensex maintains early gains, mid-cap outperforms


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Scientists naturally develop human bone in a lab for the first time

The cells can also be used to form muscles, catilage and ligaments (Photo: Pixabay)
 

WWE star John Cena's tweet on Apple iPhone X goes viral, Twitter just can't keep calm

Cena’s epic tweet has been retweeted over 1,59,000 times and gathered above 2,43,000 likes in no time. (Photo: AP)
 

Video: Fishermen in Russia catch mysterious creature with two mouths

The fishermen in the clip seem to think of it as a monster (Photo: YouTube)
 

Samsung aims to launch a foldable Note next year

A prototype of a foldable smartphone by Samsung (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Virat Kohli’s India will beat Australia 4-1 in ODI series: VVS Laxman

Asked to predict the scoreline of the limited-overs series between India and Australia, starting with the ODIs on September 17, VVS Laxman said: "4-1 in favour of India." (Photo: PTI)
 

Watch: PSG star Neymar slammed on Twitter over refused handshake with Celtic player

Ralston managed to get under Neymar’s skin as the Brazilian held up three fingers to remind Ralston of the score. (Photo:AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Market

Mutual funds log Rs 62,000 crore inflows in August

The latest inflow has been mainly driven by contribution from liquid funds and money market funds.

SBI Life IPO on Sep 20 may be the largest one in a while! 5 things to know

SBI’s Life Insurance is all set to hit the market with its initial share offer on September 20 to raise up to Rs 8,400 crore.

Rupee recovers 6 paise against dollar in early trade

Stock markets opening with gains also backed the rupee.

Sensex gains 57 points, Nifty holds 10k-mark despite rising inflation

BSE Sensex gained over 57 points in early trade on Wednesday despite a rise in inflation. Photo: PTI

Nifty nears 10,100-mark as North Korea, Irma concerns ease

50-share NSE Nifty rallied 87 points or 0.87 per cent to close at 10,093.05, which is 44 points away from its record high of 10,137 hit on August 2. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham