Market extend weekly winning streak, up 438 points

Mumbai: Market extended its weekly winning streak for the sixth time in a row, gaining 438.54 points and registered all time new record high at 34,592.39, while the broader Nifty captured new milestone 10,600.

Bulls stayed strong as the market saw record-making run during most trading sessions of the week, barring some profit-booking on account of slight caution over quarterly results season as well as sentimental sell-off on concerns over apex court after a virtual revolt against Chief Justice by four senior judges.

However, the bullish undertone on growth, optimism over earnings and upcoming budget along with good domestic liquidity flows propelled the market to record highs sidelining a cut in GDP growth estimate by Central Statistics Office (CSO) last week, lacklustre earning from IT bellwether TCS.

The market also climbed on bullish global peers, while IT index climbed on account of relief on US H1B visa norms. The key indices built on gains well supported by buying in index heavyweights like Reliance, Infosys, Coal India and ITC, also strong accummulation witnessed in midcap and smallcap shares.

The Sensex started the week higher at 34,216.33 and hovered between marking all time new highs at 34,638.42 and low of 34,216.33 before settling the week new record highs at 34,592.39, showing a gain 438.54, or 1.28 per cent. (The Sensex garnered 1,681.71 points or 5.12 per cent in during previous five week sessions).

The Nifty also resumed the week up at 10,591.70 and marked above the key milestone of 10,600-level at 10,690.40 and low of 10,588.55 before ending the week at record closing at 10,681.25, showing a gain of 122.40 points, or 1.16 per cent.

Realty gained the most followed by IT, Teck, IPO, Oil&Gas, Metal, FMCG, CapitalGoods, Banks, HealthCare and Consumer Durables.

While Power and Auto segments saw profit-booking. Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) and foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 496.47 crore during the week, as per Sebi's record including the provisional figure of January 12, 2018.

The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index advanced rose 67 points or 0.37 per cent to settle at 18,137.03. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained rose 288.27 points or 1.46 per cent to settle at 19,993.19. Both these indices outperformed the Sensex.

Among sectoral and industry indices, realty climbed by 5.51 per cent followed by IT 4.50 per cent, teck 2.88 per cent, IPO 2.54 per cent, oil&gas 1.26 per cent, metal 1.25 per cent, FMCG 0.96 per cent, capital goods 0.80 per cent, bankex 0.56 per cent, healthcare 0.38 per cent and consumer durables 0.11 per cent.

However, power fell by 0.84 per cent and auto 0.24 per cent. Among the 31-share Sensex pack, 21 stocks rose and remaining 10 stocks fell during the week. State-run Coal India was the top Sensex gainer last week.

The stock surged 10.49 per cent to Rs 308 after the company's board at its meeting held on 8 January 2018, approved revision of non-coking coal prices with effect from 9 January 2018.

It was followed by infosys 6.55 per cent, TCS 3.29 per cent, Wipro 2.91 per cent, Reliance 2.57 per cent, Yes Bank 2.28 per cent, ITC 1.75 per cent and ICICI Bank 1.60 per cent. However, Telecom major Bharti Airtel was the top Sensex loser last week.

The stock fell 5.67 per cent to Rs 509.40. It was followed by Bajaj Auto 3.13 per cent, NTPC 3.02 per cent, Power Grid 2.19 per cent, SBI 1.61 per cent and Hero Motoco 1.35 per cent. The total turnover during the week on BSE rose to Rs 27,137.55 crs as against last weekend's level of Rs 25,394.12 crores and NSE moved up to 1,84,611.77 crores compared to Rs 1,68,820.04 crores previously.