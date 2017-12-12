search on deccanchronicle.com
Sensex drops 228 points on rising oil worries, inflation in focus

PTI
Published Dec 12, 2017, 4:17 pm IST
Updated Dec 12, 2017, 4:17 pm IST
Broader Nifty settled below the key 10,300-level, down 82.10 points, or 0.80 per cent, at 10,240.15.
 Bombay Stock Exchange.

Mumbai: Caution put stocks to test on Tuesday as the Sensex tumbled 228 points -- in a break with three sessions of gains -- after investor worry deepened over rising global oil prices ahead of macroeconomic data.

Participants waited for a clutch of macro pointers later in the day.

 

Other Asian shares turned weak. The Sensex closed at 33,227.99, loss of 227.80 points, or 0.68 per cent.

The gauge had rallied 858.61 points in the previous three sessions.

The broader Nifty settled below the key 10,300-level, down 82.10 points, or 0.80 per cent, at 10,240.15.

Fresh spell of selling was witnessed in realty, power and banking.

Tags: sensex, bse, nse, nifty, stock market
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




